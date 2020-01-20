POWERLIFTING
Danbury’s powerlifting team opened their season on Friday at the Yellowjacket Classic by placing some in the weight divisions.
Panther James White placed second in the 220 weight class with a total of 1,260 pounds. White had a 460-pound squat; 340-pound bench press and a 460-pound deadlift.
The only lifter ahead of White was Alvin Shadow Creek’s Dylan Campbell (1,320 pounds).
Also placing second in the boys division, for Danbury was Gaven Cameron in the 148 class with his 975-pound total. Cameron lifted a 365 squat; 235 bench and a 375 deadlift.
Cameron was only 40 pounds behind first place, Efrain Ramirez of Alvin (1,015 pounds).
The only Lady Panther to place was Sadie Meeks in the 220-pound class as she was fifth overall with 590 pounds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady ’Necks drop match
Columbia continued its FCBL Tournament on Friday with a loss on the road to Lumberton, 9-2.
“We didn’t play to our potential but learned some valuable lessons on what we need to work on,” Columbia coach Brad Harrington said.
Scoring the goals for the Lady ’Necks were Nevaeh Martinez and Kaitlyn Prihoda.
BOYS SOCCER
Bucs on a roll
Brazoswood finished unbeaten at the Battleground Invitational Tournament at Deer Park after shutting out Beaumont United, 2-0, on Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in Webster.
In the 23rd minute of play in the first half, team captain Austin Alexander took a corner kick from Jesus Guel and converted it into a goal for the 1-0 lead.
Guel made the second goal early in the second half, 2-0.
Defensive standouts in the shutout included Reagan Marshall, Julian Perales, Gerardo Lucero, Connor Funk and goalkeeper Russell Summa.
The Buccaneers (5-4-0 overall) will host Katy Tompkins on Friday.
Blue Jays bite Bulldogs: The Sweeny Bulldogs headed to Needville for match Friday and came home with a 6-4 loss.
Down 1-0, Sweeny’s Trace Holmes and Carlos Jurado scored goals with an assist by Ryan Steed for Holmes. Then Miguel Ramirez scored two goals.
“At one point with 15 minutes left in the match, Miguel’s second goal gave us a 4-3 lead,” Sweeny coach Jesse Herrera said. “We tried making another comeback in the second half but ran out of time.”
Sweeny (5-5-0) will host Yoakum at Bulldog Stadium on Tuesday.
Bulldogs hold on for victory: In a district matchup, the Sweeny Bulldog junior varsity defeated Bay City, 2-1 at Bulldog Stadium Thursday.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to take the lead first. After Lane Naquin was fouled in the box, Christian Jaime took the penalty kick but was stopped by the Bay City goalkeeper at 19:44 of the first half. The Blackcats got a goal with about three minutes left before halftime, to lead 1-0.
Sweeny tied it in the second half when Enrique Nunez scored on a penalty kick at 56:57.
In the final 10 minutes of play, Bryce Lobdell found the back of the net at 73:14.
Defensively Oscar Ortiz, Cayde Brewer, Lawrence Jones and Joshua Thomas played
Sweeny JV will take on Palacios this week.
Freshmen Bucs get two wins: The Brazoswood freshmen played at the BISD JV Soccer Tournament over the weekend and went 2-1 at Slade Field.
Brazoswood beat Brazosport, 5-0, with Jorge Barragan opening the scoring in the first five minutes of play.
Other scorers included Kade Bengtson and Abraham Matter with two goals each. Defensive standouts were goalkeeper Kyle Clanton who recorded a shutout, and Carlos Cruz, who led the defense.
The Bucs then beat Sweeny, 2-1, as Lucas Damian scored with off a blistering shot from the left wing in the first 30 seconds of the contest.
After the Bulldogs tied it up, Brazoswood came back to seal the victory with a goal by Kade Bengtson on an assist from Devin Ramski.
Defensive standouts were Diego Moya and Jeremiah Ramirez.
Brazoswood freshmen’s only loss was to Dobie, 5-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady ’Necks dominate
The Columbia Lady ’Necks improved to 2-1 in District 24-4A after a resounding, 50-22 victory Friday against Bay City.
Columbia jumped out to a 16-4 lead and led 33-10 by halftime. Junior Jamoryai Butler paced the Lady ’Necks with 22 points and four rebounds.
Also contributing were Kirsten Bragg with nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals; Jada Rhoades and Abby Owens each had five rebounds; Rhoades and Myriah Wessells each had five steals.
The Lady ’Necks (13-8 overall) will continue district play Friday at Sweeny.
Nine players score for Lady ’Neck JV: In an explosive 58-9 victory against Bay City on Friday the Columbia Lady ’Neck JV scored 32 points in the first period.
Katelin Arnold led all point scorers with 15 points and Savannah Ward added 14.
Arnold also led in rebounds with five; Taliyah Bell had four assists with Faith Ward getting five steals; Kayana Alexander, Marisol Betancourt and Bell each had four steals.
Lady Panthers get victories: Playing Bay City on Thursday, the Lake Jackson Intermediate Lady Panthers swept the seventh grade matchups with the Blackcats.
In the A team’s 40-11 victory to go 5-0 on the season in zone play, Sianna Nava scored 12 points with four steals; GiGi Lower had 10 points, eight steals; Olivia Aruaz scored eight points with three steals; Mackenzie Dawson had six points; Aubrin Antwine scored four points; Giana Adamcik scored four points with five rebounds and McKinley Blank scored a bucket but also had eight rebounds and eight steals.
The B team seventh graders defeated Bay City by the same score, 42-11.
Karissa Ventura and Lexie Mican dropped seven points, Amelia Lusk and Raelyn Cummings had six points; Rebekah Wiley and Kirra Khathong scored five points; Desteny Kremmer and Zoie Collins scored four points; Esperanza Rodriguez scored two points and Ashlynn Boyd played well defensively.
Lady Panthers get close victories: The Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh grade A and B teams both had close victories.
In the A team’s 13-9 win over Sealy, McKinley Blank scored five of those points with Tayler Bonner-Williams, Gi Gi Lower, Olivia Aruaz and Mackenzie Dawson each adding a bucket.
The B team beat Angleton 14-10 as Olivia Arauz scored four points, added four steals and three rebounds. Sianna Nava had four points, six steals, and McKinley Blank also scored four points with three rebounds.
Panthers finish third in tourney: The Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh-grade B team beat Brookside and Space Center while losing to Deer Park in the Space Center Winter Classic.
In the win against Brookside, 10-8, Rebekah Wiley points and Raelyn Cumminings combined for six points.
Lake Jackson B team also beat Space Center, 13-10 led by Rebekah Wiley’s six points; Lexie Mican with three points; Kirra Khatong with two points and Zoie Collins with Esperanza Rodriguez a point each.
In the 22-4 loss to Deer Park, Kirra Khathong and Amelia Lusk each had a bucket.
Both Lake Jackson seventh grade A and B teams end their season this week against El Campo.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogs fall to Cougars
The Sweeny Bulldogs dropped a District 24-4A matchup on Friday on the road to the La Marque Cougars, 109-50.
Leading scorers for the Bulldogs were Wyatt Fischer and John Llamas with nine points each.
Sweeny (0-1) will host Bay City on Tuesday.
Bouts split with Blue Jays: The West Brazos Junior High eighth- grade A and B teams played Needville last week.
The A outhustled the Blue Jays, 46-38 win with Trevon High as the highest scorer with 13 points.
The Roustabout seventh grade B team lost 35-9.
Both the A and B team will be at Stafford this week.
Bouts split games: The West Brazos seventh grade White and Maroon teams played Needville last Thursday.
The White team won 28-23 with Brian Russell scoring 15 points; Jaden Garcia and Bryson South each with four points; Michael Ramirez had three points and Griffin Dodds had a bucket.
In the Maroon’s 44-41 loss, Kaison Lewis exploded for 25 points.
Also scoring points were Casey Webb with six points; Grant Thrasher and Jordan Sparks four points each and Tucker Kozak with two points.
Both teams travel to Stafford this week.
