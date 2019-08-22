VOLLEYBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs took down visiting Sweeny at the Performance Gym in nondistrict action Tuesday, 27-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13.
Maddie Johnson led the Lady Bucs in digs with 25, Madison Varga contributed 18 assists and Emma Williams had 12 kills in the match.
Brazoswood is now 5-9 on the season and will play at Foster on Friday.
The junior varsity Lady Bucs swept Sweeny, 25-15, 25-12; the freshmen Blue also won in two, 25-6, 25-14.
Lady Ships sweep: Brazosport improved to 8-3 on the season after sweeping Tidehaven, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, on the road Tuesday.
Leading the way on the court were Breanna Brimage with 12 assists and 11 digs; Mikaya Burton had eight kills with 15 digs; Aja Gore supplied six kills, four blocks; and Treanna Johnson had seven kills.
The Brazosport junior varsity beat Tidehaven in three sets, 10-25, 25-18, 15-11. Christina Zuniga led in digs with seven, Knavia Goins had five kills and Taris Bonner finished with four assists.
Next up for the Lady Ships is a trip to Wharton next Tuesday.
Lady ’Necks TAKE OUT DANBURY: Columbia held off Danbury on the road Tuesday with a three-set sweep 25-15, 25-11, 25-17.
At 4-1 on the season, the Lady ’Necks were led by 23 digs and eight kills from Kirsten Bragg; 18 digs from Jayda Martinez, 15 digs from Myriah Wessells; 11 digs from Kendall McNett; Alexis Presley with six big shots; five kills from Claire Kondra; four kills and 20 assists from Caroline Reese.
Kate Kondra had two blocks, and Reese, Wessels and Kendall McNett each had four service points. Bragg led in serve/receives with eight, Martinez had seven and McNett had five.
Columbia will play at the LCISD Tournament in Rosenberg starting today.
The Columbia junior varsity went to 10-0 on the season by sweeping Danbury, 25 -19, 25-15, while the freshmen Lady ’Necks went to 4-4 after losing to Danbury 13-25, 25-22, 8-15.
