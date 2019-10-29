HUNTSVILLE — A hurdle has been overcome and a weight’s been lifted off their shoulders for two Brazoswood cross country runners.
Lady Buccaneer Madison Habeck and Buc Sam Whitmarsh qualified for the UIL 6A Cross Country State Championship with their showings Monday at the Region III meet at Kate Ross Barr Memorial Park in Huntsville.
“I knew before the race it’s what I’ve been working for all four years,” Habeck said.
“I knew I had to give it everything I had and leave it all on the course today,” Whitmarsh said.
Habeck finished eighth with a time of 19 minutes, 19.2 seconds in the girls 5K race out of 173 runners. Whitmarsh placed 13th with a time of 16:23.3 in the boys 5K race, the fastest junior in the competition out of 178 runners.
It is their their first time qualifying for state in cross country for both, while Whitmarsh is the 800-meter 6A state champion in track.
“Honestly, it’s been crazy; I’m loving every minute of it,” Whitmarsh said. “After the race I was pretty happy and I felt really good. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Being a junior, Whitmarsh has another shot a shot at making state in cross country, but for Habeck it was her last go-round, and she made it count.
“I tried not to put so much pressure on myself because I know I’ve done that in the past,” Habeck said. “It did feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders, and I felt the best I ever felt after the race.”
Their hard work and dedication paid off in a tough region that kept both Brazoswood teams from sending their whole squad to state.
“We’re in a really tough district, the girls side probably the toughest in the state,” Brazoswood head cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “They did a really great and I’m happy for them.”
The UIL Cross Country State Championships will be at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
