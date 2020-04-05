The UIL and Brazoria County school districts have both lengthened the suspension of all activities through May 4, and it has affected spring sports officials across Texas.
“Not being able to be around the kids is tough. I like being around the kids and I miss seeing them developing,” UIL and league official Clarence Johnican said. “I miss not getting the exercise, not seeing the kids develop, not listening to the coaches gripe, parents complaining. I just miss it all, even the little money I get for doing it.”
Johnican has been officiating for more than 30 years in football, basketball and softball. During a normal season, he would be officiating league softball for girls 6 to 16 years old.
With his routine of 30 years in disarray, he hasn’t been able to do a job he enjoys and the extra positives that come with it.
“The way I look at it, I get paid to exercise,” Johnican said. “It’s kind of hard to get motivated to exercise on my own, so when I’m doing officiating, I get my exercise. I haven’t been able to do that lately, all I do is go to work and come home like we’re supposed to do and spending time with my family.”
He also has managed to squeeze in more than 40 movies on Netflix because of all the free time he’s had without officiating, Johnican estimates.
“It’s great for bonding time with the family and officiating sports for over 30 years, I’m usually in a routine on weekends officiating, but it’s been a total shock to not be able to do those things,” Johnican said. “I’m sure it is for everyone else as well. It’s just a total culture change.”
That sentiment has also been felt by Chief Umpire Mark Barta, who is in charge scheduling all the officials in league softball in Lake Jackson and Freeport. He officiates football, basketball and softball and is hurt he can’t be around other officials he’s had a bond with for so many years.
“It’s been a bit of a letdown not being able to go anywhere and talk to the people,” Barta said. “One of the better parts about this job is spending time with other officials. They’re just good people, and I’ve also had my daughter, who officiates with me from time to time, and that makes it fun and enjoyable. And the extra money is a part of it, but it’s not the biggest part. We go out there for the girls.”
Steve Lopez, a former Brazoria County official now in the San Antonio chapter, takes the same stance on the biggest impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on him with officiating.
“I miss coming together with other officials and the friendships we’ve made. I’ve gained a lot of friendships and it’s hard to deal with, but I know we have to,” Lopez said. “I know a lot of people and a lot of people know me, but they really don’t know me. The kind of friendship we have as officials is hard to put into words. I love it, I’m retired so I don’t need it, but I do it because I love it.”
As Lopez is a widower, he said the relationships he’s had with officiating has helped him through tough times and he hopes the pandemic is solved soon so sports can come back.
Both Johnican and Barta also said they felt bad for players who will likely not be able to finish their careers in softball and other spring sports.
“I feel bad for the seniors missing out on their senior year. I can come back, but they can’t get this year back. It’s a lot of things they’re missing out on,” Johnican said.
“I’m really praying it’s not over. It would be good for everyone if we could start up again, even if school doesn’t come back,” Barta said.
While Barta hasn’t been officiating, he’s been spending time with his family fishing off his back porch in Surfside and walking the trials of Oyster Creek Park.
“I told my wife it’s freed me up more than anything,” Barta said. “It’s given me an opportunity to spend more time with her and the family and that’s more of a positive than anything. You forget how important they are sometimes, and it’s good to be home to spend some time with her.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.