WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia’s Cameron Ward probably isn’t going to be able to finish his senior track and field season, but he’ll be ready for football when the time comes for him to make his way west to the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
He’s been working out, running and making throws with his dad, Calvin Ward, in order to be prepared for the next chapter in his life.
“We’ve been doing drills like I would with my normal quarterback coach,” Cameron Ward said. “We do drops, movements in the pocket and everything that ties into being a quarterback.”
Though he hasn’t been able to talk with his coaches at UIW in person, he’s been connecting with them on FaceTime every Tuesday and Thursday to go over the playbook.
Ward is looking forward to showing off his arm in a new offense that highlights more of a passing game than the run-oriented offense at Columbia. He wants to prove he can grow to become the starter as a freshman.
“I’m looking forward to being in the spread offense to showcase my talent to everyone and hopefully compete to win the starting job,” he said.
The Cardinals’ starter the past two years, Jon Copeland, will be in his junior year when Ward arrives and won’t make it easy to lose his starting spot.
Regardless of football, Ward is also ready to experience a new area.
“I can’t wait. It’s exciting going into a new city because I’ve always stayed in Brazoria County my whole life,” Ward said.
Ward is slated to be at Incarnate Word on May 31, but with the coronavirus pandemic, that date isn’t too set in stone.
With the possible date so close, his parents are elated to see their son go off to the next level.
“I’m excited for him. He’s really put in the work, training for years now throwing the ball and he’s excited to get to the next challenge,” said Cameron’s mom, Patrice Ward. “He didn’t get a chance to throw much in the offense that we ran at our school, and I’m just excited for him to go to college and see what’s going on, what’s going to happen. He’s really worked hard and I’m excited to see what the next level will be for him.”
Cameron Ward’s skill set on the football field also shines on the basketball court, as he was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A All-Region III team, the first time he’s ever made it on the list.
“It’s a blessing. I’ll have to say this year was my best year as far as leadershipwise on the court and in practice,” he said. “I think I deserved it.”
