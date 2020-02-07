Basketball season is still in effect for other local schools, but for schools in the Texas Athletics Association of Christian Schools League, it’s about to reach the climax.
Angleton Christian (20-10) and Kairos Academy will compete in the TAACs State Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday in Pasadena. The four-team playoff that includes Living Water Christian School and Pasadena Faith Christian Academy School will play its championship game at 1 p.m.
ANGLETON CHRISTIAN
The Warriors will face the Living Water Christian School Dolphins at 10 a.m.
“Hopefully we come out and play good basketball,” Angleton Christian head coach Atavion Brown said. “We want to come out shooting and playing good basketball because we haven’t played our best recently.”
Angleton Christian won the district title, gaining the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Though they have the one seed, they’re not state champions yet.
The Warriors haven’t played Living Water all season and Brown said they haven’t seen any film on them before the game. He is determined to not let his players become complacent, no matter the opponent.
“I’m telling guys we can’t lose focus. We can’t go in overconfident and take every opponent seriously,” Brown said. “I want us to play our best basketball. I think if we do we’ll win it all.”
Though they have depth on their squad, they might be without one of their best players, senior Roman Basquez. He is dealing with an ankle injury and it is questionable if he will play Saturday.
“He’s our leader. He can score in the paint and does a great job distributing the ball and doing all the things we need him to do,” Brown said. “We don’t know for sure if he’ll play, but we won’t count him out.”
KAIROS ACADEMY
The Lions play the Pasadena Faith Christian Academy Saints at 9 a.m. They’ve played twice this season, splitting the season series 1-1.
“We’re going to try and stick with the fundamentals, rebounding, passing, boxing out,” Kairos Academy head coach Cedric Johnson said. “As long as we execute our plays and do the little things well, we can win.”
Kairos Academy’s leaders in scoring and rebounding are brothers Jeremy and A.J. Smith. Jeremy leads in scoring with 18 points per game and his brother leads in rebounding with 12 per game.
The Lions have a young squad and Johnson is worried about the mental aspect of the game as they prepare for the tournament.
“We want to get through a point where we can execute without having to think about it,” Johnson said.
Turnovers have been a thorn in the Lion’s side since the beginning of the season, but they’ve been working past that in the last couple of games.
“The first half of the season really hurt us, but we’ve been getting better with that,” Johnson said. “We’ve been able to do some good things later on in the season.”
