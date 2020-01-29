Girls Basketball
n George Ranch 71, Brazoswood 38
n Angleton 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 36
n Brazosport 48, Columbia 44
n St. Agnes 52, Sweeny 38
n BCS at Galveston O’Connell
Boys Basketball
n George Ranch at Brazoswood, no report
n Fort Bend Willowridge 42, Angleton 31
n Brazosport 76, Columbia 69
n United Christian Academy at Kairos, no report
n BCS at Galveston O’Connell, no report
