With five lifters qualifying for region, the Buccaneers advanced three to state, where the top two qualify or if you meet the qualifying weight for each class.
Brazoswood’s Mario Vega, Armando Cabriales and Mikel Richey all advanced to the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s Class 6A State meet later qualifying Saturday at the Region IV Division I meet in Dickinson.
“Super proud of those guys. Mario going in, I felt really good about his chances,” Brazoswood powerlifting coach Ryan Jones said. “The two guys in front of Mikel were way in front of him, but we knew if he did what he did in practice he could qualify. And I was mostly surprised by Armando and what he did today.”
Cabriales went into the regional meet as the No. 7 seed and placed second in the 148-pound weight class. He put up a 430-pound squat, 255 bench press and 490 deadlift for a 1,175 total. The only person he didn’t beat was Dayton’s Josiah Griffith, who had a 1,185 total, just 10 pounds better.
“Armando didn’t necessarily have a great season, but he did what he had to do to get to regionals,” Jones said. “When he got done with his first two lifts, we were sitting there calculating what he needed to do to jump to second and it was 490 on deadlift. He’s never done 490 before, but without a second thought in his mind, he went in and did it. Super proud of him and that was a pretty cool moment.”
Vega came into regional as a previous state qualifier and didn’t disappoint. In the 181 class, he powered through a 540 squat, 365 bench press and 540 deadlift. His 1,445 total earned second place, advancing him to back-to-back state qualifications. The Woodlands College Park’s Perry Irchirl totaled 1,555 pounds to win the division.
Richey did not place in the top two but qualified by making the qualifying weight of 1,600 for the super-heavyweight class. Placing third with a 1,625 total, he pushed out 635 on squat, 420 on bench and 570 on the deadlift. Dickinson’s Marcus and Markable White at 1,870 and 1,775 pounds, respectively, were the automatic qualifiers.
The two Brazoswood lifters who didn’t qualify, Alex Zavala and Jared Pearson, placed seventh and ninth respectively, but still received praise from Jones.
“Both of those guys worked their butts off to get here and have a chance,” Jones said. “Alex hit PRs on all his lifts and Jared fought through a lot to get where he is, and I couldn’t be more proud of those guys.”
In the 148 class. Pearson finished with a 415 squat, 250 bench and 435 deadlift for a 1,100 total. Zavala, in the 275 class, pushed 520 on the squat, a 365 bench and 495 deadlift for a 1,380 total.
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s State meet will be at 8 a.m. March 28 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
“We’re going to get back to work on Monday and try and fix the little things we had,” Jones said. “Everyone has things to work on and we want to go in and be at our best. We want to PR on everything.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.