While a lot of fantasy football leagues wait until the end of preseason to have their player drafts, not all do, and those who put their rosters together early were hit with terrible luck.
Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck, frustrated with his inability to stay healthy, shockingly retired Saturday from the Indianapolis Colts retired from the National Football League. Word leaked out during the Colts’ home preseason game with the franchise quarterback on the sideline in street clothes. Indy fans did not cheer him as he walked toward the locker room.
Neither did fantasy players who either had just drafted him or made him one of their keepers in a dynasty league. Coming off a season in which he earned Comeback Player of the Year honors and MVP consideration, fantasy owners had confidence Luck would lead their teams this season. Ninety percent of leagues had someone put Luck on a roster through last Saturday.
Former NFL running back O.J Simpson — someone you don’t want to make angry — expressed his displeasure on social media as he drafted Luck on his fantasy team a week earlier.
Do not despair, though. Just as players took a gamble on Luck last year, the NFL has other star quarterbacks in the wings coming off injuries that make fantasy owners skittish. Two come to mind.
Jimmy Garoppolo of San Francisco can be a good QB2 in fantasy leagues or be stashed on the bench while he regains his groove after recovering from a torn ACL. The former backup to Tom Brady in New England did not look good last week in his return to the field, but few quarterbacks with rebuilt knees will look sharp when they first see live game action again. Expect the real Garoppolo — who had five touchdowns and three picks in three games last year before his injury — to be his old self before long and providing a dependable 16-point average each week.
Derek Carr of Oakland is more than a year removed from his injury that cut short his 2016 season. Carr has shown he can play at an MVP level, throwing for 3,987 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Raiders to a playoff berth in 2016 before breaking his leg in Week 15. He can get back to that this season with the weapons he can utilize. The Raiders added Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in the off-season at the receiver position and signed Clemson product Hunter Renfrow, who has shown in college the ability to make any catch thrown his way. With the addition of all-purpose back Josh Jacobs from the draft Carr has all he needs in a prove-it year.
You might have thought your fantasy team was out of luck, but there is still time to get it back together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.