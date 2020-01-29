The Texas High School Coaches Association Next Level Top 100 Showcase brings in talent across Texas, and two Brazosport Exporters were invited to compete in 2020.
Exporter junior linebacker CJ Calhoun and freshman quarterback Kariyen Goins competed at the event Jan.18 at Barber Hills High School outside Houston.
“It was a nice experience. There were great coaches out there and the best of the best running backs out there to be honest,” Calhoun said. “I went up against some good running backs in the one-on-ones, but it wasn’t nothing too hard.”
At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Calhoun racked up 139 total tackles with four sacks and an interception for a touchdown this past season for the Ships.
At the showcase, there weren’t any drills that surprised him, but there was one person he remembered playing during the season who stood out among the group of running backs, a freshman by the name of Rueben Owens from El Campo.
“I knew a guy from El Campo that competed named Reuben Owens that played. He’s blowing up really big right now,” Calhoun said. “He’s going to be one of these running backs that get 40 offers this season.”
Calhoun said he was invited to an Under Armour All-American and hopes to earn an invite to the Under Armour All-American game in Florida as well. He plans to stick to linebacker even though he’ll have to play more on both sides of the ball at linebacker and running back next season.
For Goins, he was one of only two freshman quarterbacks invited to the Top 100 Showcase in Houston and was excited for the chance to compete.
“It was a good experience. I learned a lot,” Goins said. “It felt pretty good to be a freshman competing at their level. They know the game more than I do, but I’m competing with them.”
The quarterbacks threw to the wide receivers during the one-on-one drills against the defensive backs and Goins had some nice throws he remembers, which had to thread the needle to give his receiver an opportunity for a catch.
“There was one throw I had to put right there,” Goins said.
Both Goins and Calhoun have Texas A&M College Station as their premier destination for college choices and think highly of their engineering program.
They both plan on competing at more camps during the offseason to get better and hopefully receive scholarships from universities. Both will be key pieces next season.
