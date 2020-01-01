Three local boys soccer teams will move from the soccer field to live competition to start the new year, with Angleton and Brazosport heading to tournaments and Brazoswood hosting a friendly.
BRAZOSWOOD
The Buccaneers match up against Friendswood at 1 p.m. Friday at Slade Field and head to their first tournament Jan. 9.
“We didn’t have the time to try and set up getting into a tournament this early, but we will be going to Dripping Springs next week,” Brazoswood head coach Bryan Hayman said. “The friendly against Friendswood will help us prepare for that.”
ANGLETON
The Wildcats are competing in the 15th annual Pearland/Pasadena Cup on Thursday through Saturday with 32 teams in action.
Each team will play three games, and the winner of each group gets an opportunity to play in one of four championship games. The Wildcats are grouped with Pearland Dawson, Dulles and La Porte.
Angleton will play its first game against Dawson at 10 a.m. Thursday at Dawson High School on the field behind the school.
“We’re looking forward to improving from last year and improving our consistency from week to week,” Angleton head coach Frank Echartea said. “One thing I like about the tournament is they usually square us up with 6A teams and it helps our guys prepare for district. It’s a great opportunity to be challenged and tested.”
BRAZOSPORT
The Exporters are one of 16 other teams in the San Antonio ISD boys soccer tournament.
Each team competes against three other teams in its group in order to advance to the championship bracket. The teams that don’t qualify for the championship bracket will be placed in the gold, silver or bronze bracket, based on their finish in group play.
In its group, Brazosport kicks off against South San Antonio at noon Thursday, then plays Harlandale at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Wagner at 9 a.m. Friday. All its pool games will be at Sports Complex 2, 1005 Edwards St. in San Antonio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.