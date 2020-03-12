The Angleton Ladycats basketball team just missed earning a District 24-4A playoff spot in back-to-school seasons. A Ladycat senior didn’t miss out on a spot on the all-district team.
Angleton finished 9-7 in district, a game back of Foster, and 16-9 overall.
Individual superlatives chosen by district coaches were co-most valuable players, Alvin Shadow Creek’s R’Mani Taylor and Fort Bend Hightower’s Destini Lombard; offensive player of the year Foster’s Imani Ivery; defensive player of the year, Shadow Creek’s Bre’Yon White; newcomer of the year, Lamar Consolidated’s Aliyah Solis; and coach of the year, Shadow Creek’s LaToya Micheaux.
Angleton senior Dezaree Walker earned a spot for the first team to lead her team’s slections.
Other first-team players were Foster’s Alicia Blanton and Sharlyne Dimalanta; Hightower’s Morgan Strawder and Daisy Chukwu; Lamar Consolidated’s Hannah Humphrey; Manvel’s Jordyn Marshall and Ashlynn Freeman; and Shadow Creek’s Da’Nae Williams and Brooklin Brown.
Second-team players were Angleton’s Selena Chaney and K’Mory Price; Foster’s Sydney Freeman and Collins Clark; Hightower’s Shontel Miles and Jada Grigsby; Lamar Consolidated’s Taylor Jarrels; Manvel’s Daniela Perdomo and Jade Miller; Shadow Creek’s Riachel Anderson and Sydni John — Baptiste; Terry’s Erineisha Grant; and Fort Bend Willowridge’s Jada Kyles-Washington.
