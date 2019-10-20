ALIEF ELSIK 42, BRAZOSWOOD 13
Brazoswood 0 7 0 6
Alief Elsik 7 14 14 7
Scoring Summary:
AE Melvin Franklin 34 run (Javier Gomez kick) 6:57, 1Q
B Kaleb Manning 2 run (Cameron Whipple kick) 11:14, 2Q
AE Franklin 42 run (Gomez kick) 9:50, 2Q
AE Davion Jenkins 25 pass from Franklin (Gomez kick) 0:50, 2Q
AE Jarius Ruiz 3 pass from Franklin (Gomez kick) 9:00, 3Q
AE Jenkins 16 pass from Franklin (Gomez kick) 5:31, 3Q
B Christian Lease 38 pass from Trace Thompson (kick failed) 11:50, 4Q
AE David Haley 21 run (Gomez kick) 0:37, 4Q
B AE
First Downs 10 19
Total yards 173 386
Rushes-yards 41-131 30-267
Passing 42 119
Comp/Att 4-11-0 8-19-0
Penalties 7-80 7-57
Fumbles 1-1 2-0
INT 0 0
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: B, Cameron Whipple 14-57, Kaleb Manning 14-65; AE, Melvin Franklin 9-155, Dorian McMikle 10-52
Passing: B, Trace Thompson 4-10-0, 42 yards; AE, Melvin Franklin 8-19-0, 119 yards
Receiving: B, Christian Lease 1-38; AE, Desmond Tealer 3-39, Davion Jenkins 5-77
Sweeny 27, Wharton 6
S 7 6 0 14
W 6 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
W Joerell Davis 68 pass from Donovan Krushall (kick blocked) 11:33, 1Q
S Trey Fields, 4 run (Mason Massey kick) 7:28, 1Q
S Justice Clemons 29 pass from Trey Robbins (two point failed) 4:12, 2Q
S Fields 8 run (Massey kick) 11:49, 4Q
S Fields 4 run (Massey kick) 4:00, 4Q
S W
First downs 19 12
Total yards 350 191
Turnovers 2 2
Rushing 46-218 15-27
Passing yards 137 154
Com/Att/ 10-16 10-25
Penalties 4-40 10-65
Fumbles 1-2 1-1
INT 0 1
Individual leaders:
Rushing: S, Xavier Woods 21-132 yards, Kaden Pate 9-50; W, Keijon Waddell 6-25, Donovan Krushall 7-7
Passing: S, Trey Robbins 10-16-1, 137 yards; W, Donovan Krushall 10-25-0, 154 yards
Receiving: S, Justice Clemons 4-50, Justin Garner 2-44; W, Joerell Davis5-139, James Jones 1-47
FOSTER 44, ANGLETON 21
F 7 7 21 9
A 0 14 7 0
Scoring Summary:
F Cody Jackson 33 pass from Ryan Stubblefield (Nicholas Arellano kick) 5:45, 7-0 1Q
A Jordan Jones 3 pass from Justus Mayon (Christian Cortez kick) 11:00, 7-7 2Q
F Mario Simmons 1 run (Arellano kick) 8:08, 14-7 2Q
A Jones 45 pass from Mayon (Cortez kick) :09, 14-14 2Q
F Jackson 22 pass from Stubblefield (Arellano kick) 6:34, 21-14 3Q
F Simmons 62 run (Arellano kick) 5:30, 28-14 3Q
A Jones 12 run (Cortez kick) 1:14, 28-21 3Q
F Jackson 54 pass from Stubblefield (Arellano kick) :52, 35-21 3Q
F Fumble recovered Safety, 37-21 4Q
F Chidozie Nwankwo 1 run (Arellano kick), 44-21 4Q
F A
First Downs 12 11
Total Yard 256 434
Turnovers 1 2
Rushing 35-224 30-82
Passing 210 174
Comp/Att 8-16 15-25
Penalties 7-45 4-30
Fumbles 1-1 1-1
INT 1 0
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: A Jordan Jones 11-78, F Mario Simmons 14-124 Ryan Stubblefield 11-74
Passing: A Justus Mayon 15-25 174, F Stubblefield 8-16 210
Receiving: Jones 7-95 Christian Parkins 5-63, F Cody Jackson 6-142, Sean Kelly 1-44
