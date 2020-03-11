The Brazosport Lady Ships ruled District 24-4A while Columbia, La Marque and Sweeny all fought for second through fourth place.
The Lady Ships swept the district standings with an 8-0 record, earning its players spots in the all-district team
Junior Aja Gore, who returned to the court after a season off, dominated the voting for most valuable player.
But she wasn’t alone in individual accolades as Simone Fuller was co-defensive most valuable player, freshman Kamrie Walker was the newcomer of the year and the Brazosport Lady Ship coaches were voted the staff of the year.
Brazosport finished its season at 23-9 overall after making it to the quarterfinal round of the Region III playoffs before being eliminated by Houston Yates, 95-55.
Also with an individual honor was Sweeny sophomore Asha Strauther, who was voted the offensive most valuable player. The Lady Dogs (3-5, 10-18 overall) finished fourth in the district standings and lost 95-36 to Yates in the bidistrict round.
Columbia (5-3, 16-11 overall), which finished second in district, had junior Kirsten Bragg as co-utility player of the year. The Lady ’Necks dropped a close one to Houston Kashmere (51-46) in the bidistrict round.
La Marque (4-4) had co-defensive most valuable player Krishna Boyd and co-utility player Kaitlin Ivy.
First team honors for Brazosport went to Mikaya Burton; Columbia’s Jada Rhoades, Jamoryai Butler and Myriah Wessells; Sweeny’s Skyler Bess and Brandi Fields; and La Marque’s Iyana Moore.
On the second team were Brazosport’s Knavia Goins; Columbia’s Keirstyn Lewis; Sweeny’s Anna Green and Alecia King; and La Marque’s C’rystal Curry and Bianca McCoy.
Among the honorable mentions were Brazosport’s Jerrilee Shadden, and Columbia’s Kate Kondra and Brynlee Livingston.
