ANGLETON — Turnovers and free throws were the deciding factors as the Angleton Ladycats pushed through to secure another victory.
The Angleton Ladycats (9-5) beat the Fort Bend Willowridge Lady Eagles (5-9) 47-34 Friday at home.
“Our shots were falling tonight, and we had good court vision tonight,” Angleton head coach Dominique Thomas said. “We were at least seeing where the ball needed to go.”
The Ladycats had a double-digit lead for most of the game, but let the Lady Eagles go on a 10-3 run to start the fourth quarter to make it a 45-34 game with three minutes left. Angleton sealed the game after Lady Eagle forward Jada Kyles-Washington missed two free throws that led to a baseline shot from Ladycat guard Selena Chaney for the final margin of victory.
Angleton had 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter, allowing Willowridge to rally. Kyles-Washington took advantage, scoring eight of her 12 points.
“That’s why I called the timeout when I did,” Thomas said. “We were getting ready to start our seventh possession, but six of the possessions we had, five were turnovers. We only had one jump shot go in.”
The third quarter was big for the Ladycats, as they held a 42-24 lead going into the fourth. A big play in the quarter was a missed free throw by Lady Eagle forward Kateylynn Hughes after a and-one attempt for a three-point play. It led to a rebound by Ladycat guard Adriana Chavez that resulted in a pass to Chaney, who assisted to forward K’Mory Price for the layup.
Willowridge’s free-throw woes were huge, as they went 4 for 16 from the line while Angleton shot 11-of-14 for 79 percent.
Angleton had a 31-13 lead at the half and never trailed the entire contest. Chaney exploded for 21 of her 23 points in the first half, knocking down four 3-pointers and five free throws in the process.
”Our family is going through a lot; we advised her not to play this game, but she wanted to play,” Thomas said. “She’s been complaining about her shot recently, but tonight everything just clicked for her.”
Chavez added six points and 11 rebounds for the Ladycats, while guard Madison Gardner contributed six points and four rebounds. Guard Meshivia Mayberry led the team in assists with four and tracked down five rebounds.
While the Ladycats secured the win, the fourth quarter proved there’s still work to be done down the road after the winter break.
”It’s part of the learning process; our team is shook up right now. We’re down two players, we have people playing out of position and players have to play more minutes,” Thomas said. “It’s a learning process, but we still have to play good basketball.”
