Santa Fe 21, Brazoswood 17
B 0 11 6 0
SF 0 0 7 14
Scoring Summary:
B Damian Leal 26 pass from CJ Toy (Caden Evanicky 2 point conversion) 10:51, 2Q
B Cameron Whipple (FG) 2:51, 2Q
SF Alex Trevino 29 run (Kaleb Jones kick) 8:14, 3Q
B Toy 3 run (kick failed) 3:58, 3Q
SF Kip Robins 46 fumble recovery (Jones kick) 17-14, 4Q
SF Trevor Trexler 1 run (Jones kick) 7:11, 4Q
B SF
First Downs 11 8
Total Yards 227 201
Turnovers 3 2
Rushing 39-165 32-201
Passing 62 0
Com/Att 7-12 0-4
Penalties 2-20 3-30
Fumbles 2-2 2-1
INT 1 1
Individual leaders:
Rushing: B, Kaleb Manning 6-45 yards, Damian Leal 2-32, Caden Evanicky 9-29; SF, Alex Trevino 14-118, Bruce Erekson 6-57
Passing: B, CJ Toy 7-12-1 62 yards; SF, Trevor Trexler 0-2-1, Nate Hays 0-2-0
Receiving: B, Damian Leal 2-26, Christian Lease 1-12
Angleton 45, Clear Brook 7
A 14 10 14 7
CB 0 7 0 0
Scoring Summary
A Anthony Jackson 8 pass from Justus Mayon (Christian Cortez kick) 5:20, 1Q
A JT Anderson 7 run (Cortez kick) 4:01, 1Q
A Trayvon Smith 54 run (Cortez kick) 7:51, 2Q
CB Trent Lacy 10 run (Curtis Falkenburg kick) 1:20, 2Q
A Cortez 31 field goal, 0:00 half
A Jordan Jones 27 run (Cortez kick) 9:29, 3Q
A Christian Parkins 14 pass from Mayon (Cortez kick) 4:57, 3Q
A Dequeon Thomas 10 pass from Mayon (Cortez kick) 9:55, 4Q
A CB
First downs 25 9
Total yards 421 207
Turnovers 1 1
Rushing 26-289 27-109
Passing yards 132 98
Com/Att 16-20 13-23
Penalties 8-65 6-55
Fumbles 1-1 1-1
INT 1 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: A, Jordan Jones 10-119 yards, JT Anderson 7-84, Trayvon Smith 1-54; CB, Trent Lacy 10-106
Passing: A, Justus Mayon 16-20-0, 132; CB, Cameron McCaliister 13-23-1, 98 yards
Receiving: A, Christian Parkins 6-71, Jordan Jones 2-14; CB, Loronzo Thompson 6-46, Trent Lacy 2-14, Nathan Barnett 2-8
Columbia 38, Sweeny 7
Sweeny 0 0 7 0
Columbia 7 14 14 3
Scoring Summary
C Jamaurion Woodard 26 run (Juan Rosas kick) 2:23, 1Q
C Jame’son Rebector 51 run (Rosas kick) 11:47, 2Q
C Rebector 19 run (Rosas kick) 5:25, 2Q
C Jordan Woodard 15 pass from Cameron Ward (Rosas kick) 5:55, 3Q
C Luke Arias 34 pass from Ward (Rosas kick) 3:18, 3Q
S Justice Clemons 35 pass from Trey Robbins (Mason Massey kick) 1:00, 3Q
C Rosas 40 FG, 7:21 4Q
C S
First Downs 18 9
Total yards 364 152
Turnovers 1 2
Rushing yards 36-258 30-45
Passing yards 106 107
Comp/Att 5-13-0 6-16-1
Penalties 7-65 3-30
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Interceptions 1 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: C, Luke Arias 11-67 yards, Dez Fields 5-39, Jamaurion Woodard 8-38, Jame’son Rebector 3-66; S, Trey Fields 9-34, Justice Clemons 3-22
Passing: C, Cameron Ward 5-13-0, 106 yards; S, Trey Robbins 6-15-0, 107 yards
Receiving: C, Luke Arias 1-34, Jalen Austin 1-30, Jordan Woodard 1-15, Sultan Abdullah 1-15, William Carlson 1-12; S, Collin Coker 2-55; Justice Clemons 3-51
Edna 30, Brazosport 27
E 7 6 7 10
B 6 7 0 14
Scoring summary
E Javonte Seymore 2 run (Santiago Villanueva kick) 6:11, 1Q
B Paul Woodard 45 run (kick failed) 3:31, 1Q
E Seymore 2 run (kick failed) 7:06, 2Q
B Daraell Preston 21 pass from Alex Villareal (Zeke Vergara kick)
2:48, 2Q
E Seymore 3 run (Villanueva kick) 4:16, 3Q
B Kariyen Goins 7 run (kick faile) 11:10, 4Q
E Seymore 18 run (Villanueva kick) 6:40, 4Q
B Raymond Bell 86 pass from Villareal (Eddie Flores pass from Villareal two point conversion) 5:27, 4Q
E Villanueva 46 yard field goal 0:00, 4Q
B E
First downs 8 21
Total yards 323 317
Turnovers 1 0
Rushing yards 22-136 63-317
Passing yards 187 0
Com/Att 6-12-2 0-1-0
Penalties 2-20 1-5
Fumbles 1-1 2-0
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: B, Woodard 4-62, Preston 12-46 ; E, Seymore 34-187, Logan Carroll 13-65
Passing: B, Villareal 3-5, 121 yards, Goins 3-6 66 yards; E, Logan Long 0-1, 0 yards
Receiving: B, Bell 2-122, Preston 2-38
