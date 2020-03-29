Big spring tides are giving us all kinds of options, and that’s a good thing since you need every option in your back pocket when the wind can blow your hat off one day and be nonexistent the next.
Strong incoming tides are pushing a good crop of glass minnows and mullet to shoalgrass shorelines in Matagorda and Port O’Connor. In Matagorda, Green’s Bayou and the Middle Grounds are holding trout in potholes on Bass Assassins, Norton Bull Minnows and Down South Lures.
Mornings have been good on the incoming tide and the afternoon has been just as good on the outgoing. In Port O’Connor, limits of trout in the 18- to 22-inch class have come on Bass Assassins and Top Dogs. Most of the fish are on sand and grass, but better fish are on shell.
Drifting continues to produce over scattered shell. Great catches have come from East Matagorda Bay on live shrimp under a Mid Coast cork. The afternoon bite has been just as strong or better lately, with evening tides pushing shad from the Intracoastal to the shallow mud flats.
Drifters have been getting trout on the reefs in Bastrop and Christmas Bays on live shrimp. Back lakes in Port O’Connor and reefs in San Antonio Bay have produced on plastics and glow MirrOlure Lil’ Johns.
There are a lot of bull redfish cruising the beachfront from Freeport to Port O’Connor. Most have been using crabs, mullet, squid and sardines. If they are on the beach, they are at the jetties as well. The Surfside and Matagorda jetty are accessible by foot, while you must have a boat to get the Port O jetty.
In Matagorda, the back lakes are mostly mud and shell and tough to wade, so work the edges and points where reefs jut out to the lake. Guide Keith Phillips has been posting up with mullet and catching good numbers over shell, including several over 28 inches that have been released.
Redfish are good on the Estes Flats in Rockport while drifting with soft plastics under a popping cork. Those anchoring with cut mullet are finding redfish on the edges of the flats as well.
All the back lakes are players for redfish right now with high tides. It’s mostly sand and grass in Port O’Connor so you can either wade or drift Pringle, Contee, Shoalwater and Panther Lake have been reliable.
The sheepshead bite has been good at the jetty as well. A live shrimp against the rocks has been the best bet. They are really there all the time in Surfside, Matagorda and Port O’Connor.
Reefs on the north shoreline of West Matagorda Bay are holding them as well. Twin Island, Mad Island and Shell Island just to name a few. Sheepshead have been found in the Diversion Channel along the submerged timber that has oysters growing on it.
On the offshore scene, dorado are showing around floating grass. Water temps are beginning to climb near 70 in the Gulf and should continue to bring more pelagic closer to the beach. All the grass ought to hold plenty of tripletail this summer as well.
Bull reds are really good in the surf and around the nearshore rigs. Lots of bulls are on the beach and best on sardines and squid. Guide Michael Kubecka said red snapper remain thick in state waters with fish up to 15 pounds in 25 to 40 feet of water.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.