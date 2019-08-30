FOOTBALL
The Brazoswood Buccaneer freshmen came from behind to pull out an 8-6 victory Wednesday against Fort Bend Ridge Point at Slade Field.
Down 6-0 in the third quarter, the Bucs put together a drive with quarterback Quintin Harrell tying it up with a score. The decisive points were scored by Harrell on a two-point conversion.
A fourth-quarter drive by the Panthers was stopped by the Buc defense to seal the win.
Harrell and running backs Zion Jones and Sedric Burton led the Bucs on offense. Jacob Cortez , who had a fumble recovery, Ty Wisecup, Jalen Franklin, Ruddy Garcia, Spencer Kiss, Jeramie Villanueva and Cameron Eddy were the defensive leaders.
The Bucs next will host Lamar Consolidated next Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Subvarsity and junior high cross country teams competed Saturday at the Brazoswood Invitational at Slade Field.
In the freshmen boys race, Brazoswood finished second with 43 points with Buc Gabriel Gonzales finishing first out of 23 runners in 12 minutes, 25.5 seconds. Also scoring points for Brazoswood were Jack Davies in 10th place, 13:21.9; Noah Rios, 11th, 13:22.4; Charles Patton, 12th, 13:25.5 and Elijah Lucero, 18th, 14:17.7.
In a combined race of junior high runners, Lake Jackson Intermediate finished first among the boys teams with 23 points, Sweeny was second with 59 and Clute came in fourth with 79.
Lake Jackson’s Trevor Kuhlman won the race in 12:32.5 out of 74 total runners. Also in the top five scoring were Trace Whitley in third, 13:24.4; Trenton Whitley, fifth, 14:11.4; Tanner Mitchell, 14th, 15:30; and Ruben Torrez, 18th, 15:52.
Point-scorers for Sweeny were William Bradshaw, sixth, 14:17.1; Liam York, 16th, 15:41.4; Zachary Liserio, 21st, 16:08.1; Sloan Novak, 33rd, 17:03.4; and Payton Aucoin, 34th, 17:08.2.
The first Clute Intermediate runner to cross was Marcus Gonzalez in 11th, 15:13.5. Nathaniel Nevarez, 28th, 16:36.7; AJ Saavadra, 29th, 16:38.3; Landon Castor, 52nd, 20:10.8; and Alex Dekens, 73rd, 28:21.5, also finished in the points for Clute.
On the girls side, Lake Jackson scored 46 points for second place and Freeport Intermediate scored 49 for third place.
Rebecca Wiley led the Lady Panthers in 17th place, 15:45.7, followed by Kaitlyn O’Bryan, 25th, 16:16.1; Emily Mixin, 38th, 17:33.3; Ava Andress, 39th, 17:39.2 and Bridget Patton, 49th, 19:34.4.
For Freeport, Megan Ferrell was 24th, 16:13.5; Kaylee Sampsill, 48th, 19:03; Joselyn Valdez, 55th, 20:58; and Isabella Conchado, 68th, 25:13.4.
