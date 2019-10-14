DANBURY — All the running so far by the Danbury cross country team has been to wear a path to the state meet. Their next steps on that mission come this morning.
The Panthers will compete in the District 24-3A meet at 8:45 a.m. today at Palacios High School.
“We’re feeling pretty good, I’m pretty sure Sahvanna is going to come away with first,” Danbury cross country coach Patty Bowles said.
Sahvanna Thompson is the reigning district girls champion, but she’s not the only one with a chance to advance from district. The top three teams and 10 top individuals advance to region.
“We have a girl in Lizbeth Gomez, she’s a freshman, but she’s really been coming along well and training hard with Sahvanna,” Bowles said. “Another freshman who’s been training well with our other senior is Kolton Holt. Him and our boy senior Gustavo Torres have been working hard together.”
Thompson won and Gomez placed third Thursday at the Bay City Invitational, while Torres and Holt finished seventh and 11th.
Thompson had a time of 12 minutes, 31 seconds and Gomez came in at 13:39. Torres had a time of 19:18 and Holt had a time of 19:45.
“The whole girls team made it to region last year,” Bowles said. “I think Gus and Kolton will make it through, but I’m really hopeful both teams make it through. I think both teams can.”
Torres plans to compete today in district in spite of concerns over his lifelong heart condition.
