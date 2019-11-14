Basketball Preview Sidebar

Class 6A

1. Duncanville

2. Morton Ranch

3. Beaumont United

4. Dickinson

5. Cibolo Steele

6. Denton Guyer

7. Waco Midway

8. Killeen Ellison

9. Lewisville

10. Summer Creek

11. Laredo Nixon

12. Allen

13. Austin Westlake

14. Fort Bend Bush

15. Austin Vandegrift

Class 5A

1. Lancaster

2. Wagner

3. Timberview

4. Manor

5. Sulphur Springs

6. Port Arthur Memorial

7. Fort Bend Hightower

8. Wyatt

9. Northwest

10. Highland Park

11. Lone Star

12. Brewer

13. Red Oak

14. Midlothian

15. RiderClass

4A

1. Faith Family

2. Houston Yates

3. Liberty Hill

4. Argyle

5. Dallas Lincoln

6. Dallas Carter

7. Decatur

8. Silsbee

9. West Oso

10. Connally

11. El Paso Estacado

12. Fulshear

13. Sinton

14. Clint

15. Palestine

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison

2. Brock

3. Cole

4. East Chambers

5. Randolph

6. Crockett

7. Shallowater

8. Coldspring

9. Atlanta

10. Grandview

11. Tatum

12. Peaster

13. Jefferson

14. Abernathy

15. Malakoff

