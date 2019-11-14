Basketball Preview Sidebar
JOEL LUNA
Class 6A
1. Duncanville
2. Morton Ranch
3. Beaumont United
4. Dickinson
5. Cibolo Steele
6. Denton Guyer
7. Waco Midway
8. Killeen Ellison
9. Lewisville
10. Summer Creek
11. Laredo Nixon
12. Allen
13. Austin Westlake
14. Fort Bend Bush
15. Austin Vandegrift
Class 5A
1. Lancaster
2. Wagner
3. Timberview
4. Manor
5. Sulphur Springs
6. Port Arthur Memorial
7. Fort Bend Hightower
8. Wyatt
9. Northwest
10. Highland Park
11. Lone Star
12. Brewer
13. Red Oak
14. Midlothian
15. RiderClass
4A
1. Faith Family
2. Houston Yates
3. Liberty Hill
4. Argyle
5. Dallas Lincoln
6. Dallas Carter
7. Decatur
8. Silsbee
9. West Oso
10. Connally
11. El Paso Estacado
12. Fulshear
13. Sinton
14. Clint
15. Palestine
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison
2. Brock
3. Cole
4. East Chambers
5. Randolph
6. Crockett
7. Shallowater
8. Coldspring
9. Atlanta
10. Grandview
11. Tatum
12. Peaster
13. Jefferson
14. Abernathy
15. Malakoff
Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com
