WEST COLUMBIA — Defense provided the backbone for the Lady ’Necks as they stifled the Dickinson Lady Gators, 1-0, Friday at Griggs Field in the San Bernard Classic soccer tournament.
Columbia forward Tori Aucoin put away the game-winning goal with 15 minutes left in the first half, knocking the ball past Lady Gator goalkeeper Lesly Deleon to the bottom left corner.
“They did much better today, especially since we’re playing a bunch of sophomores. They’re going for it and winning the ball up the field instead of having it bounce over them,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said. “It’s gotten better for them, and that’s been good.”
The Lady Roughnecks controlled possession for most of the game, pressuring the Lady Gators upfield and not letting them get into the Columbia half.
The game didn’t start off well for Dickinson as a handball by Samantha Chavarria awarded Columbia a penalty kick five minutes into the match. Lady Roughneck midfielder Kaitlyn Prihoda took the penalty, but Deleon was able to make the save to keep the score at a standstill.
Another opportunity for the Lady ’Necks was missed when forward Kendall McNett crossed a pass to midfielder Nevaeh Martinez inside the box, but her shot went wide left, ending a great run of possession that created the opportunity.
After Aucoin’s goal, the Lady Gators were able to get behind the Columbia defense and midfielder Yaritza Menjivar had a one-on-one opportunity against goalkeeper Kirsten Bragg, but shot straight at the keeper for the easy save.
“They did well loading the box and holding us to limited opportunities and a few shots we didn’t get, but that’s how it goes in soccer sometimes,” Harrington said. “It was just one of those games and we got that one to fall and luckily that’s all you need to win.”
The second half was more of the same for the Lady Roughnecks, whose best chance to get another mark on the score sheet came from Prihoda. She was able to get behind the defense after a pass from Haelie Sisson, but Deleon got a touch on the shot and it bounced off the post.
Deleon was the Lady Gators saving grace as her saves kept her team alive throughout the match.
Columbia will play Lamar Consolidated at noon today at Griggs Field in the third-place game of the tournament.
