Stretching from West of the Brazos to the Alamo City, local soccer teams will continue preparing for the upcoming district season by competing in tournaments.
Eight of the 10 local high school soccer teams will be in action starting today.
Girls
I-10 SHOOTOUT
After starting the season last weekend by going 0-2-1 at the Houston Cup, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs are ready to take on another slew of good soccer teams at the I-10 Shootout this weekend.
“We played No. 5, 6 and 7 in the region last weekend at the Houston Cup,” Brazoswood Lady Buc head coach Kim Blank said. “The experience and strong competition will only help us grow as a team. I felt like we showed a lot of improvement from game to game.”
The Lady Bucs will play in the Falcon bracket at Katy Tompkins High School, starting with Fort Bend Ridge Point at 6 p.m. today. It was Ridge Point who handed Brazoswood its first loss of the season in the opener last week, 5-1, at Slade Field.
“This is just another opportunity to gain more experience and try to build off the positive things,” Blank said. “We are playing in one of the tougher brackets in this tournament, and we need to work on being more consistent.”
A victory sends the Lady Bucs to the winners’ side of the bracket against either San Antonio Johnson or McAllen. A loss puts them in consolation against either team.
SAN BERNARD CLASSIC
Hosted by the Columbia Lady ’Necks and Sweeny Dogs, Griggs Field and Bulldog Stadium will split games in the 12-team tournament.
Columbia (2-1) is coming off the consolation championship at the 2020 New Year’s Kickoff Classic at Angleton last weekend.
The Lady ’Necks beat Alief Elsik (3-2) in the championship contest and also beat Dickinson (6-1) in the tournament. The only loss came to Angleton on penalty kicks (3-2).
Columbia will take on Sealy at 10 a.m. followed by a 4 p.m. match against Alvin Shadow Creek today.
Sweeny is coming off a 2-2 finish in the Waller Tournament.
“We want to continue to improve every game,” Sweeny Lady Dog head coach Samantha Kuykendall said. “We have some players in new positions and preseason is all about getting them reps. For us communicating and working as a team are key things to work on for this tournament.”
Sweeny (2-3) will take on Fulshear at 10 a.m. today at Bulldog Stadium.
SAISD VARSITY GIRLS TOURNAMENT
The Brazosport Lady Ships will be in San Antonio to play in this 16-team tournament.
Brazosport (2-2) had only 11 players during last weekend’s tournament at Waller. The Lady Ships’ only loss in Waller was to Fulshear (1-0).
“I thought we played pretty well considering five players had never played on varsity,” Brazosport Lady Ship head coach Robert Nicoll said. “One of them even scored.”
Brazosport will open the tournament at 9 a.m. today against Holy Cross. Later on they will take on San Antonio Jefferson at noon. Both matches will be at the Sports Complex No. 2.
“We still have three starters who are out, but we will be better in San Antonio,” Nicoll said.
Boys
DRIPPING SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
After splitting back-to-back close matches to open the year, the Brazoswood Buccaneers (1-1) will take on three tough opponents in Dripping Springs this weekend, starting at 4 p.m. today against Temple. On Friday, Brazoswood will play the host team at 1 p.m., then face Marble Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Temple is a good team that has a lot of size that matches us,” Brazoswood Buccaneer head coach Bryan Hayman said. “Dripping Springs will be tough because they are a very good technical team that will put a lot of pressure on us. They are similar to Elsik or Hastings. Marble Falls, the last day of the tournament, is a chance to try a couple of things and experiment.”
HIGHWAY 90 CLASSIC
The Angleton Wildcats are coming off a 1-1-1 Pearland Tournament result last weekend.
They played Fort Bend Dulles to a 1-1 tie as the Vikings advanced to the championship game.
“Our guys fought hard in that final game against Dulles,” Angleton Wildcat head coach Frank Echartea said. “Dulles came from behind to tie us. We had numerous opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Highway 90 Classic will be hosted by Dayton with 14 teams in the mix.
Angleton will open at 5 p.m. today against Austin. The bracket championship is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
RICE CONSOLIDATED TOURNAMENT
Both Columbia and Sweeny will travel to Altair today for a 10-team tournament at Rice Consolidated High School.
Columbia (2-2) will be in the Red Pool with Bay City, Columbus, Hempstead and Smithville. Pool play will be today and Friday with seeding matches on Saturday. The championship match is set for 4 p.m.
The Roughnecks will play at 1 p.m. today against Bay City followed by a 3 p.m. match against Hempstead. At 11 a.m. Friday, the ’Necks will take on Smithville and then Columbus at 5 p.m. to finish up pool play.
Sweeny (1-3) will play in the Blue Pool with Cameron Yoe, El Campo, Yoakum and Rice Consolidated.
“We will play all 4A teams at this tournament, so I feel like we will be on equal footing with everyone,” Sweeny Bulldog head coach Jesse Herrera said.
The Bulldogs will play at 10 a.m. today against Cameron Yoe and 4 p.m. versus El Campo. On Friday, the Bulldogs take on Yoakum at 10 a.m. an Rice Consolidated at 4 p.m.
