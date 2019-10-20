At the District 24-4A Cross Country Meet on Thursday in Bay City, the Columbia Lady ’Necks finished second and qualified for the Class 4A Region III Meet on Oct. 28 in Huntsville.
The top five Lady ’Necks finished in the top 20 with second-placer Madison Hardin leading the way with a time of 13 minutes, 35 seconds.
Following her were Kaydence Mullenhour-Stultz, fourth, 13:39; Adrianna Phillips, 10th, 14:40; Kerrah Burnett, 12th, 14:48; and Lyndley Ringgold, 18th, 15:43.
Those five will be accompanied by Presley Armstrong, 25th, 16:45; and Kara Moraw, 26th, 16:58 to the regional meet as well.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity finished second in the team standings, with Elisabeth Koch coming in first overall in 15:32.
With her were Makenzie Moss, seventh, 16:15; Jennifer Zavala, 11th, 16:37; Vivian Ramirez, 12th, 16:41; Nahomi Garcia, 14th, 18:28; and Yuleni Angeles, 20th, 18:29.
ROUGHNECKS RUN DISTRICT MEET: The Columbia Roughnecks were unable to qualify anyone for the region meet at the District 24-4A Cross Country Meet on Thursday in Bay City.
Finishing were Elijah Burton, 21st, 21:53; Roy Maynor, 22nd, 21:59; Jonathan Wonders, 23rd, 22:08; Daniel Maus, 24th, 22:18; and Bryce Bair, 26th, 26:15.
FOOTBALL
Wildcats JV falls
Facing off against a tough Foster Falcon squad Thursday on the road, the Angleton Wildcat junior varsity fell to the Falcons 13-7.
It was the Wildcat JV’s third loss of the season.
Coy Cook scored the lone touchdown for the Wildcats on a pass from Jesus Briseno. Zach Johnson contributed with the extra point.
Defensively the Wildcats had an interception by Phillip McGee and a fumble recovery by Serge Buentello.
The Angleton JV will try to get back in the win column Thursday at Wildcat Stadium against Texas City.
’Neck JV gets victory: The Columbia Roughneck junior varsity defeated Fulshear on the road Thursday, 32-6, to improve to 5-2 on the season.
Key contributors to the Roughneck defense were Jonathan Walton, Steven Warneke, Jaret Bradford and Justin Bess with multiple sacks and tackles for a loss.
Jaret Bradford highlighted the offense with three touchdowns and also converted on a two-point conversion.
Justin Bess also scored a touchdown. Houston Cook and Jarrett Donley each scored a two-point conversion.
Next Thursday, Columbia will host the Brazosport JV at Griggs Field.
Wildcats pull out win: The Angleton Wildcat freshmen pulled out a 21-20 victory against Foster on Thursday.
The Wildcats took a 14-13 halftime lead. Myalek Woods and Isaac Ponce both scored on runs in the first half. Miguel Rosales scored both extra points.
Foster kept pace except when Gabriel Alexander blocked one of the Falcons’ extra-point attemtps for the point advantage.
After Foster took a 20-14 lead in the third period, the Wildcats fought back in the final quarter with Alexander punching it in and Rosales getting the extra point with 2:30 left in game.
The Wildcat defense the held off the Falcons.
Angleton is now 2-2 in district play and 3-3 overall. Next up is a trip to Texas City.
Freshmen Roughnecks beaten by Chargers: Fulshear took care of the Columbia Roughneck freshmen, 35-8, on Thursday.
Columbia’s only score came on a 45-yard run by Isaiah Hall. The two-point conversion was by Xavier Butler.
Leading rushers for the ‘Necks were Butler, Hall, Kai Castile and Naqualyn Grice. Also playing well offensively for the ‘Necks were Tate Thrasher, Gavin Sills, Kaleb Russell, Tyler Alexander, Nicholas Gray and Ian Farrell.
Defensive standouts were Grice, Greg Raley, Brayze Schill, Carson Kremling, Zach White and Ramon Saldivar.
The Necks fell to 1-2 in district and 4-2 overall and host Brazosport next Thursday at Griggs Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Nicks sweep
The Columbia Lady ‘Necks improved to 5-1 in District 24-4A after taking care of Bay City on Friday on the road, 24-18, 25-10, 25-20.
Now at 21-13 overall for the season, several Lady ’Necks contributed to the victory.
Leaders in kills were Alexis Presley with nine and Kirsten Bragg and Claire Kondra with seven each; Myriah Wessells led in digs with 10, while Jayda Martinez, Kendall McNett and Kirsten Bragg each had nine; Martinez and Bragg each had 11 serve/receives; Jada Rhoades controlled the assists with 24; Bragg had four service points, and Martinez added three.
Two more matches remain for the district season as the Lady ’Necks will take on Sweeny at home Friday.
In sub-varsity action the Columbia junior varsity beat Bay City JV 25-19, 25-15 to improve to 5-1 in district and 17-5 overall.
The Columbia freshman team also won in two sets, 25-17, 25-13, as they are now 4-0 in district and 10-6 overall.
Lady Bouts volleyball teams go 4-0: The West Brazos Lady Bout volleyball seventh and eighth grade teams swept four matches from Stafford on Thursday.
The West Brazos eighth grade A team won 25-5, 25-6 behind Cameron Creswell and Katelynn Dirzanowski, as each had three aces. Karmen Hanzik, Natalie Sharpe and Rylynn Maynard each had two aces.
Melina Fox, Sarah Ponish and Katelynn Lewis stood out on defense
Next up is Bay City at home on Monday.
The B team won 25-11, 25-9 in straight sets with Trinity Danford getting twin kills and also getting some great defensive saves; Kiara Brown had two kills with six aces; Londyn Brown scored seven aces; Adriana Penaloza had four aces.
Next up is Bay City.
In seventh-grade action, the A team swept the Lady Spartans 25-22, 26-24.
Standouts were Lynzi Thompson with an ace; Allyson Wier and Haley Cockrell each had two aces; and Hayley Broussard scored two aces with a kill. Also playing well were Aubrey Johnson, Amberlee Cardwell and Carly Miller.
In the B team’s 25-20, 25-17 victory, Emma Matthews and Jayden Burger scored several aces.
Lady Bucs beat Taylor: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs swept Alief Taylor 25-9, 25-20, 25-11 on Oct. 11 at the Brazoswood Performance Gym in District 23-6A action.
Sophomore Emma Williams had 17 kills and nine blocks; Grace Nicholas had eight kills, seven aces and 17 digs; Lauren Beard added seven kills; Abeni Robinson contributed seven kills and two blocks; Cora Bowles finished with three kills and three blocks; Madie Johnson had 27 digs.
