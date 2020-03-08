FREEPORT — Former Brazosport ISD coaches, teachers and administrators James “Bo” Landers and Johnnie Redden served as honorary starters Friday during the Gulf Coast Relays in recognition of their long service to the district.
“We had some great days in those days, and to be honoring one from each school today and bring back some of the success from the past, these kids can see how these coaches set the standard for BISD,” Brazosport ISD athletics director Alan Weddell said. “It is quite important to have them here, and hopefully we can continue this through the years and keep honoring someone from each school every year from here on out.”
Born and raised in Freeport, Landers graduated from Freeport High School in 1946.
He proceeded to be drafted into the Army after graduation and upon his return went to Tyler Junior College to play football.
“One of my teammates at Tyler Junior College was Gene Shannon, who was a great football player and was on the honor roll at the University of Houston,” Landers said. “While we were there, we played for the national championship and won it against a team from California. After that I went to the University of Houston and played there for two years.”
One of Landers’ first coaching gigs was at Velasco Junior High, where he spent 10 years.
“Velasco use to be its own municipality and was the old town and Freeport was developed from the suburbs of Velasco,” Landers said. “Eventually Freeport got bigger and then they annexed Velasco. So they shut that school down and I went to Lake Jackson Junior High and coached there for 10 years as well.”
In each of his final seasons for Velasco and Lake Jackson, Landers led his team to undefeated football seasons.
When Brazoswood High School opened in 1969, Landers was hired as the head track coach and was also a football coach.
One of his state champions during his track and field years was pole vaulter Mark Hearns. Landers was also part of the 1974 coaching staff that helped lead the Bucs to the state title in football.
“I ended up teaching for 46 years and then retired,” Landers said. “While I was teaching I was elected president of the Classroom Teachers Association and after that I was elected president of Brazosport Education Association. While president there I helped to start the bond to get the junior college here which is now Brazosport College.”
Redden graduated Freeport High School in 1948 then served in the Army. After his military service, Redden attended the University of Houston on a track scholarship.
“It was during that time when I was a student at the University of Houston that I helped Herbert Eugene Hopper put the paperwork together to start the Gulf Coast Relays,” Redden said.
Back then, the Gulf Coast Relays used to attract between 30 to 40 teams because of its cinder track, Redden said.
“At that time there were only five cinder tracks around in the south area with Houston, Baytown, Galena Park, Pasadena and Freeport,” he said. “With all of those teams that came, we’d run them all day long.”
After graduating from the University of Houston, Redden returned to his home area, where he coached at Lake Jackson Junior High for two years.
“I was then hired as the track coach at Brazosport High School,” Redden said. “I helped run the Gulf Coast Relays until 1968, and we had several kids who were state champions in track and field and a number who participated at the state level, but were not champions but placed in the top three.
“One of them was Dan Keller, who won the state championship in the high jump, along with two shot putters, Lee Lebow and Wilbert Patterson, who went to state in that event. Donnie Peters placed third in the long jump and James Burress, who also went to state in track and field in the high jump and placed third. He later played quarterback for the University of Houston.”
In his final season in 1968, Brazosport lost the district championship to Pasadena by 1/8 of a point, Redden said.
After leaving his coaching and teaching career in 1968, Redden got into administration. He retired in 1990.
“This place here has always had great support for its athletic programs,” Reden said. “The school district has always supported its athletic programs and has always had adequate coaches along with adequate facilities to go with the sports.”
In 2019, Redden was added to the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame.
