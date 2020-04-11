Oyster Creek resident Ricky Hughes has been shooting billiards for more than 50 years, and he finally reached the top.
Hughes took first place in the Senior 8-Ball Singles Platinum division March 17 at the Billiard Congress of America World Championships in Las Vegas.
“It’s a senior division that’s 55 and older and I’ve never played it before, I always played with the younger guys,” Hughes said. “And I thought this year I’d play and see how it’d go, and obviously it turned out pretty good. I played last year and was playing in the 9-ball platinum and finished fifth place. It wasn’t too bad.”
Hughes beat Dennis Woolley of Ohio in a race-to-six format, 6-5, for his first top-three finish in a major tournament. Hughes had a fargo score of 683, with a 720 to be considered a pro and Woolley had a 691.
Hughes trailed 5-4 but came back after putting Woolley in a spot that forced him to play it safe. That opened the door for Hughes to clear the table and tie the match.
In the last set, Hughes was able to jump the ball over the eight to hit the three into the top left corner pocket to set up his last two shots for the win over Woolley and the comeback.
“I’ve been so many times and to just get the plaque; to get something good to take home was special. My biggest obstacle was getting over that plateau because last year I lost my opportunity to get in the top three and didn’t get nothing. And you only get a plate if you get first, second or third, so this year I was in the same position and I told my wife I was nervous. I was at that point where if I won the match I would finally get one of the trophies and sure enough I won.”
There were about 60 players in his division of the double-elimination tournament, meaning it would take eight of nine matches to win the title.
Hughes’ hardest obstacle the entire tournament was getting into the top three, and after that it was just playing for the fun, he said.
“After that I felt like the pressure was gone. I was thrilled with what I did. I got what I came for so now let’s just play and have fun and really I played so much better,” Hughes said.
His wife of over 30 years, Karol Hughes, competed on the women’s side of the tournament, placing seventh. She wasn’t able to watch her husband secure his top-three finish, but she was present when earned first place.
“I was happy for him. I knew it was a big struggle for him to get there for years and at least get third, so when he came back and said he got over that I was really excited,” she said. “When he did that he just loosened up a little bit and played more of his game and not being so tense. He then just started stroking in the last match and played his game like he normally plays.”
Ricky Hughes doesn’t plan on going back to Vegas anytime soon, but hasn’t ruled out going back to defend his title.
