WEST COLUMBIA
F ourth-y ear head coach Brent Mascheck is looking for this team’s tough mentality to take the Columbia Roughnecks into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Last year, the Roughnecks went 6-4 and barely missed the playoffs in a tough District 13-4A D-I, losing the tiebreaker to Bay City to finish fifth.
“We’re going to play hard every snap; it’s one of the things we’ve preached all off-season,” Mascheck said. “Our slogan this year is ‘TPW: Tough People Win.’”
The Roughnecks bring back 19 starters, with 10 on offense and nine on defense. Columbia will be running the Wing-T offense with variations of the spread instilled to not only utilize the misdirection of the Wing-T, but also spread the ball out to get their playmakers and speedsters out in space, Mascheck said.
Led by quarterback Cameron Ward, running back Luke Arias, and offensive linemen Layne Quisenberry and Branden Ballard, the Roughnecks will have no shortage of leadership on the team.
Ward, a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, has the ability to make all the throws after finishing with more than 1,000 yards passing last season, also ran for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns. The senior’s emphasis during the offseason have been his footwork, reading a defense and knowing where to go with the football.
“The Wing-T gives us a lot of play-action passing and more options in the 10- to 15-yard area routes,” Mascheck said. “We also want to utilize Cameron more as a running threat. The last couple of years we haven’t used him enough, and when you’re 6-2, 225, he’s a load we can use. He’s throwing the ball really well and we feel like we have receivers, plus our backs out of the backfield that can make some big plays.”
Playmakers catching the football for the Roughnecks this season include seniors Jalen Austin, William Carlson, Sultan Abdullah and junior Jeremiah Vogel. Abdullah had 12 catches last season for 165 yards.
Playing for spots on the offensive line alongside Ballard and Quisenberry are possible starters Justin Hobbs, Kole Kelley and Rhett Goolsby.
“We have our starters, but we have some young kids, juniors and sophomores, that are really pushing these returning players starters because they want to get on the field,” Mascheck said.
A prominent runner in the backfield could be Arias, a converted linebacker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder dashed for more than 600 yards last season while punishing defenders with his running style. Mascheck has labeled Arias as a breakout player fans should watch out for as he will be the featured back.
“We really want to focus on him just staying on offense. Last year we used him on offense and defense and we kind of had him worn down,” Mascheck said. “He’s having a great camp and we’re expecting a lot of big things from him.”
On defense, leading the way will be linebackers Richie Garza and Garrett Irwin along with defensive backs Isaiah Rhodes, Austin, Abdullah and Carlson.
“We have leaders that speak up and know what they’re doing,” Mascheck said. “It’s good when I’m not the one that has to say a lot. I’m very pleased overall with the team speed we have defensively with a few adjustments and position changes.”
Mascheck also believes heavily in the importance of special teams and the hidden yardage and field position it can play for their team.
“Special teams might just be the best unit on the team,” Mascheck said. “I tell our guys how critical field position is in a game, and I’m very confident in our kicker and punter.”
Senior kicker Juan Rosas will have the field goal duties.
The Roughnecks will play in Region IV District 13-4A DI against Sealy, Needville, Brazosport, Bay City, El Campo and Fulshear. Sealy won the district last season, going 12-1 overall and running the table in league play.
Columbia opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Victoria East.
League play starts Sept. 27 against Bay City at Griggs Field.
