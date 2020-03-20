Hoping to break a four-year drought from the Class 3A Region III basketball playoffs, the Danbury Lady Panthers unfortunately continued their bad run in the 2019-20 season. Facing another stout District 24-3A schedule, the Lady Panthers went 2-9, finishing sixth out of seven teams in the district.
Hitchcock (11-0), Palacios (10-2), East Bernard (8-3) and Boling (6-6) were the top-four teams in the district.
Taking high honors for the district were Hitchcock’s Chloe Countee as the most valuable player, Demi Dickey took the offensive player of the year honor and Hitchcocks’ Dante McDaniel was named coach of the year.
Palacios’ Aleena Acosta was named the defensive player of the year and Tidehaven’s Jehan Johnson took the newcomer of the year award.
Nine girls placed on the first team all-district list with Van Vleck’s Trinity Fields and Jatoya Cubit; Hitchcock’s Sanaa Scott and Chrichauna McDaniel; Palacios’ Avery Kubecka and Olivia Filip; East Bernard’s Samantha Rabius and Boling’s Zacoryia Montalvo and Lexi Nelson.
On the second team for Danbury was freshman Sadie Meeks along with Hitchcock’s Tra’Kemmia Elam and Abigail Armacost; Palacios’ Cara Polk and Jordan Peeples; East Bernard’s Zoey Talas and Riley Bottoms and Boling’s Madison Malone.
Danbury also placed a couple of honorable mentions with senior Carson Harris and Jordyn Rutkowske.
On the Academic All-District list for the Lady Panthers were Taylor Henken, Mackenzie Lambert, Rutkowske, Kamryn Grace, Jenna Reioux, Lilly Schraven, Maggie Gutierrez, Harris and Meeks.
