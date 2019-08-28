LAKE JACKSON — A big third set put Danbury in control after a tight first two sets with the Brazosport Christian Lady Eagles as the Lady Panthers recorded a 25-23, 23-25, 25-9, 25-16 road victory Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers used a big advantage in aces, 8-2, to dominate the third set.
“Our serve and receive game wasn’t good enough in that third set,” Brazosport Christian coach Robbie Crutchfield said. “We’re only returning two starters from last year’s team, so we’re still working on some things. In the first two sets we did well enough on serve and receive to give our hitters a chance, but not in the third.”
Danbury built an 11-3 lead in the third set as they got their hitters going, with Kamryn Grace, Mackenzie Meinke and Jesse Garner each having multiple kills. A set on their left side found Grace, who soared and launched a cross-court kill to put the Lady Panthers up 8-2. At 17-5, Danbury lost the serve on an error, but Garner made sure the Lady Panthers got it back quickly with a kill from up the middle that landed just inside the back line.
The Lady Panthers cruised from there.
Jessica Scott was the focal point for the Lady Eagles’ strong start. Her eight kills in the first two sets kept BCS tight with Danbury through the first two sets. An early kill down the line from Scott put the Lady Eagles up 11-4 before a run from Danbury. Grace came up with a powerful kill down the middle to make it 11-5, which seemed to kickstart the Lady Panthers. Late in the set, after kills traded by Scott and Grace, the Lady Panthers led 24-23 when a Jennifer Holt serve was unable to be returned to win the set.
Two points decided the second set as well, as the La dy Eagles tied the match up with a 25-23 win of their own. Paris Davis stepped up for the Lady Eagles to help Scott with the hitting. Paris had a cross-court kill to tie the set at 23 and keep BCS in the fight. Davis came up big again with the set-winning kill to tie the match.
“We started talking after those first two sets,” Danbury coach Cassie Lausch said. “We’re missing some girls, but once we got to talking again, we found our rhythm and started playing better.”
It was Scott again for BCS who came up big as she had two more kills to get to 10 on the match and tie the fourth set at 10. At 11-all, Garner had three straight kills as her left hand was big for Danbury. Garner then came up big at the service line as Danbury won three straight points to go up 20-15. Grace and Scott traded kills again before Danbury rattled off four straight to close the match. Grace ended the match with a big kill down the middle to get to 11 on the match.
Danbury improves to 3-4 on the season, with BCS now 4-10 overall. The Lady Panthers will head to the Santa Fe Tournament starting Thursday, while BCS heads to Baytown Christian the same day.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.