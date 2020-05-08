The Lady Exporters and ’Necks had fantastic soccer seasons, with a combined record of 29-10-2, and displayed their dominance in district awards.
District 24-4A champion Brazosport and runner-up Columbia had a bevy of players earn district selections to cap a season that ended earlier than expected.
Lady Ship Samantha Garcia was named Co-Most Valuable Player with Bay City’s Mercy Breazeale; Sweeny’s Ansley Blake won Offensive Player of the Year; Columbia’s Myriah Wessells was named Defensive Player of the Year; Bay City’s Judah Breazeale and El Campo’s Alyssa Espinosa shared Newcomer of the Year; Columbia’s Kaitlyn Prihoda won Utility Player of the Year; Sweeny’s Courtney Ashworth won Goalkeeper of the Year; and Brazosport’s Robert Nicoll won Coach of the Year.
“(Garcia) was very deserving of the award. She’s been at the top of the district her whole career and now she’s No. 1 and a big reason why we won the district championship,” Brazosport head coach Robert Nichol said. “It’s always flattering when your peers recognize you for your accomplishments. All that goes to my players because they make me look good when they played the way they did. I just coach, but they made the plays on the field and I appreciate the other coaches seeing that.”
Garcia led the district with 29 goals and 10 assists while Blake led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 goals and seven assists. Garcia was the Offensive Player of the Year last season and Wessells gained her first superlative in her last year as a Lady ‘Neck.
Earning first-team district selections were Brazosport’s Karely Almanza, Viviana Ruiz, Valerie Mendoza and Hayley Nanez; Columbia’s Tori Aucoin, Nevaeh Martinez and Kirsten Bragg; Bay City’s Amy Vestal and Renna Breazeale; Sweeny’s Shelby Cunningham and Kayla York; El Campo’s Lizbeth Hernandez; Palacios’ Lauren Post and Wharton’s Angelina Martinez.
On the second team were Brazosport’s Olivia Jimenez, Mariana Nunez, Estephany Gallardo and Briana Ruiz; Columbia’s Kendall McNett, Cylie Stewart and Haelie Sisson; Bay City’s Haley Eidlebach and Julianne Friesenhahn; Sweeny’s Marci Rodriguez and Jaleigh McCarey; El Campo’s Lauren Longoria; Palacios’ Brandy De La Rosa and Wharton’s Priscilla Munoz.
Brazosport’s Lia Hernandez, Ailicec Zavala, Janet Morales, Michelle Ostorga, Cloey Cantu and Fabiola Cruz; Columbia’s Haylie Oakes, Jiselle Velez, Kaileigh Alarcon, Carley Staples, Jordan Hanzik and Jahayla Lasiter and Sweeny’s Kianna Holmes, Taylor Cook, Fatima Maldonado, Mikaela Schulz, Harmony Hasten and Ema Lee all earned honorable mention honors as well.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.