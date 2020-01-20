Absences from five weight classes hurt the Brazoswood wrestling team, but that didn’t stop them from placing in the top 10 of another tournament.
The Bucs finished seventh out of 25 teams Saturday in the Lone Star Arm Bar Invitational at Clear Falls High School.
“Overall it was a great tournament. We were down a bit, but we beat every district opponent that was there,” Bucs head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “Our wrestlers did well with what we had.”
Team captains Nathanael Reyna, who is the reigning district champion in the 132-pound weight class, and Derek Cole (220) won their weight classes at the tournament.
“Derek wrestled very well. He didn’t like how he did last week, so we went over new techniques and he pinned all three of his opponents,” Roberts said.
Reyna secured his 100th win of his career, a feat not many high school wrestlers have accomplished.
“To record 100 wins is a testament to the hours of work and dedication he’s put in,” Roberts said. “I’ve seen him grow as a wrestler and a young man, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
On the girls side, Kali Warren (148) went 1-2 with some tough matches Roberts said will help prepare her for district. She is a returning district qualifier from last season.
Brazoswood’s wrestlers haven’t peaked where they want to be yet, but Roberts feels they will when the need to.
“Once we get our weight classes filled, we’ll be ready to go,” he said. “We’ll hit the ground running for district.”
The Buccaneers’ next tournament will be the Falcon Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday at Clear Lake High School.
