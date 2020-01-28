Bringing home 33 medals from the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games of Texas on Jan. 18 through 19, the Lake Jackson Swim Team demonstrated consistent dominance in the pool.
Swimming at the Pearland Recreation Center and Natatorium, Lake Jackson brought home 20 gold, six silver and seven bronze medals to once again leave its mark at the annual Winter Games.
One of the great performances was by 8-year-old Charlie Poe who earned five gold medals. Poe won the 25-yard backstroke in 20.70 seconds as well as the 25-butterfly (18.99), 100-IM (1:40.24), 100-medley relay (1:26.30 and the 100-free relay (1:13.47). Additional relay members included Matthew Boyle, Greyson Potter and Alistair Spencer.
Almost half of the 33 total medals were earned by the Bracken sisters, each receiving five medals. The eldest of the three is 10-year-old, Larissa Bracken, who continued to set a good example for her younger sisters as a highly motivated individual. Bracken won two golds in the 100-medley relay (1:08.27) and 100-free relay (1:00.61), along with relay members Kesleigh Corn, Emerson Montgomery and Kaylee Roberts.
Larissa also won three silvers in the 25-backstroke (16.90), 25-butterfly (15.75) and the 100-IM (1:20.32).
Eight-year-old twins Clara and Sierra also performed well in the pool with Sierra winning golds in both the 25-breaststroke (21.02) and the 100-IM (1:39.56). She also won a bronze in the 25-freestyle (17.47).
Clara Bracken earned a gold in the 25-butterfly (18.28), a silver in the 100-IM (1:41.92) and a bronze in the 25-backstroke (21.10).
Together the Bracken twins combined to also win a gold in the 100-medley relay (1:18.59) and a silver in the 100-free relay (1:14.45). Other relay members were Clara Sterzinger and Caylee White.
Another swimmer winning five medals at the games was 14 year old Anthony Sury as he got two golds in the 100-freestyle (52.75) and 50-backstroke (27.48). Sury also got a bronze in the 50-freestyle (24.69) and joined Nicholas Brown, Luke Cook and Oliver Spencer in the 200-free relay (1:48.76) and the 200-medley relay (2:00.08).
A youngster at 5-years-old, Kolby Tran could be a force to be reckoned with in the future after winning three gold medals in the 25-backstroke (24.87), 25-freestyle (20.66) and 100-free relay (1:37.36), joined by Luke Franklin, Asa Keeler and Jameson Potter.
Other notable winners were the 9/10 year old relays consisting of Jiles Parker, Kersh Parker, Keegan Spencer and Aiden Tomlinson winning gold in the 100-medley relay (1:13.43) and a silver in the 100-free relay (1:01.49); 36-year-old, Audry Hooks earned a gold in the 50-backstroke (37.15); Collin Pyeatt won two bronze medals in the 50-butterfly (31.23) and the 100-IM (1:13.30); the 9/10 year old relay of Samuel Lupher, Hunter Mcgehee, Carson Pyeatt, and Cole White won two bronze medals in the 100-medley relay (1:23.21) and the 100-free relay (1:08.52).
