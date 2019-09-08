The Brazosport Christian Eagles stood tall in the face of adversity, and the Danbury Panthers couldn’t hit the end zone Friday as both teams lost. The Panthers lost to the Bay Area Christian Broncos 23-2 and Brazosport Christian fell to Baytown Christian 52-32.
Focusing on fundamentals and execution are the main points of foundation Danbury coach Trey Herrmann wants to establish in his team.
For the building blocks to develop into a winning culture for the Panthers, Herrmann sees it’s not a quick fix and it’ll take some time. The defense played well, and the offense was able to move the ball down the field but just couldn’t get over the hump into the end zone.
“We played well defensively, this week better than last week. We’re a young team that’s margin for error is really small if we want to win games,” Herrmann said. “We moved the ball great. We’re just not able to capitalize on finishing drives because of penalties or turning the ball over.”
One big struggling for the Panthers is making plays one on one. They need to improve on tackling in space and executing better than the player in front of you, Herrmann said.
Senior running back Cooper Lynch led the team with 127 yards rushing on the night and will remain a key element in the Panthers offense.
The Panthers will head into their next challenge against the Brazos Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday at Humber Field.
BAYTOWN CHRISTIAN 52 BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN 32
The Eagles had a tough game against the reigning District 4 Division III six-man football state champions. Danny Martin and Brazosport Christian lost to the Bulldogs in an offensive showdown at Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
“We grew from where we were before; they’re a state championship team.” Martin said.
Playing on par with the Bulldogs left Martin impressed by the way the Eagles performed in a big-time game. They held their own and showed tremendous improvement from where they were last season, Martin said, when the Eagles lost to the Bulldogs 50-0.
Senior Tyler Dodge did just about everything on the offensive end for the Eagles as he threw, ran and caught for touchdowns to help keep his team pursue a win.
Though Martin was impressed by his team’s performance, he knows there are fundamentals they need to work on in order to be the best they can be.
“We can execute our game play better, just making tackles and getting off blocks,” Martin said. “We had some mental lapses in the game we can get fixed.”
The Eagles, 1-1, next face the Fort Bend Chargers at 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
