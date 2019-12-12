CLUTE
The Battle of the Brazos might only be in its second years, but the wrestling competition heating up as Brazoswood looks to keep its championship belt from Clear Brook.
Battle on the Brazos will start at 6 p.m. today at the Brazoswood High School Performance Gym.
“Hopefully this is something 15 years from now we are still doing the same thing,” Brazoswood Buc wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “We wrestle hard against each other and our teams have a lot of respect for each other. But to have the defending district champs coming to our home to try to take away the belt is a challenge.”
Standing at 7-2 on the season in dual meets, Brazoswood is gearing up for the meat of its season. They have some tough matches coming up, including the one with the Wolverines.
“Coach (Ryan) Denny and I decided that we wanted to do something special for our wrestlers and eventually this is going to become that rivalry that both of us want,” Roberts said. “We are welcoming the kind of competition that Brook is bringing us, because it will tell us where we really stand at this point.”
Brazoswood’s two losses so far were to Class 6A Region III fifth-ranked Cinco Ranch and to Willis.
The Buccaneers will have a full squad including some new wrestlers to varsity like JP Shank at 285-pounds.
“He just literally got moved up to varsity and he’s embraced his role on JV,” Roberts said. “But he’s done a great job of working hard, and will be going up against Trevor Dyson from Clear Brook.”
Another one that Roberts is hoping will do well for the team at 132 is Nathaniel Reyna.
“Brook has two wrestlers that are ranked top 15 in the state and one of those is in the 132 category with Nathaniel,” he said. “Nathaniel is a two-time district champion at 126, but he’s moved up in weight and is our team captain and we are excited where he stacks up as far as this weight class. He’s had a productive year and his record doesn’t indicate how successful he’s really been. He’s gone up against some top wrestlers already.”
The other wrestler is Ian Sando from Clear Brook in the 138 class. He will be taking on the Bucs’ Dylan Wylie, who is a second-year varsity wrestler.
“Dylan, he is pretty hard on himself but as a young wrestler he has a lot to live up to,” Roberts said. “We are trying to get him to not put to much pressure on himself. For tomorrow we need him to execute the different setups and progressions that we talked about.
“We’ve had several wrestle offs this week with new wrestlers and it is always good to have matches where they push each other like that. Duals like this we don’t worry about seedings or rankings, we try more to worry about ourselves and things we can control.”
There will also be some Lady Bucs in action as well in Vera Gonzalez (165 class, 10-1) and Callie Warren (148).
“Watching Vera, she is fun to watch because she is so physical and just gets after it,” Roberts said. “Someone similar to her is Callie Warren. The fun thing about it is when these two go at it on the mat in practice, because they push each other to the limit.”
The Lady Bucs will be two weight classes from fielding a complete team against Brook.
“The biggest point of emphasis as far as winning matches for us is we want to get the first take down of the match,” Roberts Jr. said. “Getting that first take down increases your chances of winning the match. We want to win the dual tomorrow because we want to keep the belt. Last year we were able to keep it but it was very close.”
