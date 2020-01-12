LAKE JACKSON
Brazosport Exporter safety Kevin Davis has won j ust about every attainable award in football and this year he’ can add The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County MVP title to that list of achievements .
“It’s special. I got to have the best award on defense and now I’m the MVP,” Davis said.
At 6-feet, 180 pounds, Davis totaled 175 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 11 passes broken up.
Davis has been awarded 4A First Team all-state, defensive player of the year, District Newcomer of the Year, second-team Houston Chronicle and plenty of other titles.
He also got a taste of the offensive side of the ball in the Wildcat formation, most notably against the Needville Bluejays when he ran for 105 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
But that didn’t clean him from wanting to play offense rather than defense.
“I still like defense. I like to hit people and catch interceptions,” he said.
Over the last two seasons, he’s accumulated 14 interceptions. Davis’ most recent was also his most memorable of the season, returning a 54-yard interception for a touchdown against Fulshear in the final game of the regular season to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
That and everything Davis has gone through and shared with his teammates will be memorable for him after playing his last year of high school football.
“Being with my teammates and having fun with them,” Davis said. “Leading the defense and getting to play offense when coach needed me was good.”
Despite the awards, he didn’t become this good overnight. Davis said he lifts weights two to three times a week with a bench max of 225 pounds, squat max of 405 and power clean of 255. He also does a lot of footwork drills to keep his feet and hips good and practices his ball skills with his friends and brothers to always be fresh.
Davis plans on next playing college football with multiple schools interested in the Exporter defensive back.
He has an official visit lined up for Northwestern State Univers ity on Friday and has scholarship offers from Abilene Christian, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern and Midwestern State.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.