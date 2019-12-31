FREEPORT — The Columbia Roughnecks went 3-1 at the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic this past weekend, winning three games in a row in the consolation bracket.
On Saturday the Roughnecks took it to Houston Furr in a sizzling 69-44 victory at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym at Brazosport High School to win the consolation championship.
Senior Sultan Abdullah led the Roughnecks in the route with 17 points followed by Cameron Ward with 16. Jamaurion Woodard added 13 and Heston Roberts scored 11.
Columbia needed an overtime win against Houston Chavez in the semifinals, outscoring their opponents 11-6 in the extra session to pull out a 57-51 victory. Ward scored all 11 points for the ‘Necks in overtime.
After landing on the consolation bracket after a loss to Texas City (63-52) in the opener the Roughnecks drew South Houston and had to hold off a furious come back by the Trojans in the fourth period for a 74-66 win.
Columbia jumped on the Trojans from the outset with a 20-8 first quarter lead.
Taking a 56-41 into the final quarter, South Houston exploded for six 3-pointers but the rally fell just short.
Ward led the Roughnecks with 19 points as he hit three treys. Abdullah also scored 10 points and Roberts added eight points off the bench.
South Houston was led by Keith Oliver’s 21 points as Luis Tosses-Santiago tossed in 16 and Jailyn Henry scored 12 points.
Columbia improved its overall mark to 12-6 on the season and will host Stafford today at noon to continue non district play.
