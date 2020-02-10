Buccaneers head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. and his team have prepared for district since October and the results they produced didn’t disappoint.
Brazoswood had 11 wrestlers earn top-four places Thursday at the UIL District 12-6A Championships to advance to the UIL Region III-6A Championship.
The Buccaneers scored 183.5 points to finish third behind Clear Lake’s 214 points and Clear Falls, which had 201. Brazoswood also had two first-time gold medalists.
“The biggest thing in growing a program is you have to have the want to and we have to have the drive for a competitive team,” Roberts said. “We got third this year, but the hard work has paid off. This group of upperclassmen has done an amazing job of changing the culture of our wrestling program.”
Lucy Nguyen won the 113-pound weight class while teammate Derek Cole finished atop the 220-pound field. It was the first district title for each wrestler.
“With Luc, I told him I knew he could make a run for state and become a district champion,” Roberts said. “He wrestled his best match of the year, and it’s good when things like that come together.”
For Cole, Roberts wanted him to be the aggressor of the competition.
“I wanted him to be a bully, to assert his dominance and show no one could compete with him at district,” Roberts said. “I truly feel he can make it to state and place. He’s really turned the corner this year.”
Two-time defending district champion Nathanael Reyna (132) made it past the 100-win mark in his final season, but fell short of being a three-time district champion with a second-place finish.
“It was his hardest match and unfortunately he got second place,” Roberts said. “I told him I’d rather him go to state than win a district championship, and at the end the day, the end goal is still on the table.”
Trevor Dyson (285), a sophomore who Roberts has raved about all season since moving him to varsity, also placed second to advance to regional for the first time.
“For a guy coming late on varsity and making it to regional is a testament to his work ethic and drive,” Roberts said. “He had a tough bracket and had a surprise win against a guy that had more experience than him, but he won the match regardless.”
Tobyn Sweazea (160) placed third for the Bucs, and Sam Mcleod and Caiden Roberts each placed fourth to finish out all the boys who qualified for regional.
The Lady Bucs placed fifth as a team with 64 points, trailing Clear Falls (142), Clear Creek (110), Clear Brook (104) and Clear Lake (73).
Brazoswood’s top finishers were Savea Cunningham (95) and Vera Gonzales (148) with second-place showings. Jasmine McCaskill (119) placed third and Arianna Bardsley (102) placed fourth to round out the Lady Bucs’ field of four regional qualifiers.
It’ll be the first time each has made it to the regional competition.
“These girls are all first-year wrestlers and they’ve come in and worked hard every day,” he said. “They’ve worked hard to get where they are, and it’s a testament to their work ethic and how far they’ve come.”
The region meet will start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Merrill Center in Katy.
