For the past two seasons the Sweeny Bulldogs have represented Southern Brazoria County well, advancing to the Class 4A state final each season. Most of those players have graduated, leaving it up to a new set of area players to step and continue that legacy.
On average, the local high school baseball teams return five starters each to lead their squads’ quests to reach the UIL State Tournament in Austin or Round Rock.
Here’s a capsule look at each team:
BRAZOSWOOD
COACH: Michael Cressman (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 4-8 District 23-6A, 12-15 overall
GRADUATED: Sam Massey, Cade Johnson, Graydon HIll, Mason Seay
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Zach Morris, senior, P; Juan Solis, senior, IF; Matt Kucera, senior, C; Michael Riley, senior, OF; Nick Zuniga, senior, IF/P; Devin Trevino, senior, IF; Lane Armstrong, senior, OF/P; Taylor Able, senior, IF; Maverick Pulido, senior, OF; Brandon Jaco, junior, OF/P; Hagen Bundick, junior, OF; Taylor Seay, junior, IF/P; Damian Leal, IF
RETURNING STARTERS: Seay, Bundick, Leal, Jaco, Zuniga, Trevino, Solis, Riley
OVERVIEW: Cressman will have his most experienced team since he took over back in 2018. Riley (.410 batting, 16 hits, 39 at-bats, 19 runs, 18 steals, .540 on-base percentage); Seay (.243 batting, 37 at-bats, nine hits; 22 innings, 1.59 ERA, 1-2 overall); and Bundick (.302 batting, 43 at-bats, 13 hits, 16 runs, .483 on-base percentage) are three with good numbers who return. Top teams will be Pearland, Strake Jesuit, Pearland Dawson and George Ranch, Cressman said.
QUOTABLE: “We took a lot of lumps last year with a young team, but this season we will return a lot of experience,” Cressman said. “Sprinkle that in with some talented underclassmen and we could have the potential to be pretty good. We will lean on our pitching staff to keep us in games, and we should play solid defense. Our offense should be improved from last year as well, and we should be able to score a few more runs this season.”
ANGLETON
COACH: Brian Lostracco (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 15-1 24-5A, 22-7 overall
GRADUATED: Tanner Davis, Gavin Baird, Seth Cosme, Josh Hyatt, Ethan Ebner, Zack Medart, Jonas Kirkpatrick, Thomas Brannon, Caleb Jackson
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Ashton Tweedle, junior, P; Noah Crowell, senior, 1B; Joe Sanchez, junior, 1B/DH; Lane Quave, senior, U; Brandon Rubio, junior, IF/P; Josh Delarosa, senior, C; Chris Garza, senior, IF/P
RETURNING STARTERS: Tweedle, Crowell
OVERVIEW: The Wildcats are young and will field a bunch of new faces. Tweedle (2.62 ERA. 31 strikeouts, 3-0 district, 5-2 overall) and Crowell (.365 batting, .494 on-base, 21 RBIs, 13 runs) will provide the leadership. Lostracco thinks the Lamar Consolidated schools along with Manvel and Alvin Shadow Creek all have shots to make the playoffs.
QUOTABLE: “We graduated a good senior class,” Lostracco said. “This year we have a group of young, inexperienced varsity players who will be tested early in the season and will get the opportunity to make a run for the playoffs.”
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: Kenneth Schulte (sixth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 4-4 District 24-4A, 7-19-1 overall
GRADUATED: Christian Guevara, Javier Diaz, Santana Castaneda, Joshua Bell
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Tanner Quick, senior, P/U; Race McIntyre, senior, P/IF; Kristian Gillchriest, senior, P/U; Eddie Flores, senior, C; Nate Nixon, senior, OF; Adrian Moreno, junior, P/IF; CJ Calhoun, junior, OF; Bronson Kozak, junior, P/U; Tristen Stowers, sophomore, P/U; Jayden Silbas, sophomore, IF
RETURNING STARTERS: Quick, McIntyre, Gillchriest, Flores, Nixon, Calhoun, Kozak, Stowers
OVERVIEW: Returning a lot of talent, the Exporters will be led by North Carolina Tar Heel-bound lefthander Quick (.452 batting, 48 innings, 106 strikeouts, 2.19 ERA, 4-6 overall); McIntyre (26 innings pitched); Gillchriest 50 innings, 41 strikeouts, 4.76 ERA); and Stowers (.220 batting, 29 RBIs). Talented youngsters round out the starting lineup, including sophomores, Jayden Silbas and Carson Coen working the middle infield and freshman Kariyen Goins in center field. Another newcomer is senior Christian Brown.
NOTABLE: Red Tide, Feb. 24; Hall of Fame, April 17.
QUOTABLE: “This should be a solid and highly competitive team,” Schulte said.
COLUMBIA
COACH: Jeff Shank (19th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 3-5 District 24-4A, 10-20 overall
GRADUATED: Dawson Thornbrugh, Grant Beaver, Hunter Treesh, Kaleb Burnett, Kason Galbreath, Kelby Coburn, Mason Chupp, T.J. Spitdowski, Nathan Mayfield
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Blake Seiler, senior P/OF; Garrett Irwin, senior, P/OF; Jackson Kingrea, senior, P/IF; Kade Reynolds, sophomore, P/IF; Kameron Craig, senior, P/IF; Lance Nunley, senior, P/IF; Nick Cardwell, senior, C/IF
RETURNING STARTERS: Seiler, Irwin, Reynolds, Craig, Nunley, Cardwell
OVERVIEW: The Roughnecks return a lot of experience this season including six starters. Seiler, Irwin, Reynolds, Craig (.301 batting, 22 hits, 18 RBIs; 44.2 innings pitched, 3.29 ERA, 40 strikeouts), Nunley (.357 batting, 25 hits, 21 runs scored), Cardwell (.368 batting, .540 slugging percentage, 32 hits, 20 RBIs) will be players to lean on until the youngsters catch up. There are quite a few of those newcomers expected to contribute, including Trayce Quisenberry, junior, P/OF; Ethan Fernandez, senior, P/C/IF; Jacob Reno, senior, C/OF; Jaret Bradford, junior, P/IF/OF; Jeremiah Vogel, junior, OF; Avery Burnett, senior, IF; Hunter Bailey, junior, IF; Trent Sophia, senior, P/OF; and Tate Thrasher, freshman, P/IF.
QUOTABLE: “We feel we have the pieces to put together a very good team,” Shank said. “As always in baseball, we will have to rely on our pitching first and foremost and then we must take care of the ball defensively. We have good speed in the outfield and a solid infield. As long as we play within ourselves and play for each other, we then could have a chance to be a special group.”
SWEENY
COACH: Mark Durham (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 8-0 District 24-4A, 31-10 overall
GRADUATED: Joe Effenberger, Wes Folse, Caden Homniok, Braden Norris, Nathan Nance, Quinton Martin, Blake Benavides, Jackson Kiddy, Dylan Douget, Cord Filipp, Jacob Gutierrez
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Mason Massey, senior, IF; Tyler Shepard, junior, U; Noah Pate, sophomore, OF
RETURNING STARTERS: Pate, Collin Coker
OVERVIEW: After back-to-back Class 4A state appearances, the Bulldogs will introduce a whole new batch of players this season. Massey, Shepard and Pate (22 games, .178 batting, 45 at-bats, 14 RBIs) will lead the group. Massey will pitch and play either first or third base; Shepard will play catcher or second base when not on the mound; Pate moves to center field; Coker was a designated hitter during the playoffs and will play an infield position; senior Bryson Soistman will pitch; Colby Douget and Jorge Rios will compete for infield spots and pitch; Kadin Finley will pitch and compete in the outfield position along will Slade Bass; Landon Hammond, Trevor Mathis and Morgan Nance will play outfield and pitch; Garrett Nail will pitch and play infield; and Tyler Mills will catch and play infield. According to Durham, the district race could come down to the last game of the season.
NOTABLE: The 1985 state championship team will be honored this season.
QUOTABLE: “Although we are young and lack varsity experience, we have some talented guys,” Durham said. “We hope our tough non-district schedule will prepare us for the district race and beyond.”
DANBURY
COACH: Rusty Sample (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: 3-9 District 24-3A, 8-17 overall
GRADUATED: Branson Vrazel, Garrett Williams, Trey Lukasheay, Larry Strebeck, Paul Penn, Lane Labauve, Drew Christian, Brandon Martin
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Alexander Skoruppa, senior, P/IF; Brett Neubauer, senior, C; Luke Townsend, senior, OF/2B; Gustavo Torres, senior, OF/P; Anthony Timmons, senior, OF; Brant Peltier, junior, 1B; Deegan Bang, junior, OF/P; Hayden Martin, senior, OF/P; Ethan Cloudt, sophomore, U; Preston Hathcock, junior, C
RETURNING STARTERS: Skoruppa, Neubauer, Townsend, Cloudt, Peltier, Bang, Timmons
OVERVIEW: With seven returning starters, the Panthers are off to a good start already. Skoruppa (.357 batting, 17 RBIs) is a four-year letterman and Neubauer (.368 batting, 11 RBIs) a three-year letterman. Some young arms who could step are Kadin Munson, Payton Penn, Ethan Cloudt and Wyatt Lambert. Palacios is favored to win the district after returning all of its team.
NOTABLE: Sample should reach 100 career wins this season; he is only six away from the milestone.
QUOTABLE: “The young men have been working hard and getting better daily,” Sample said. “Several players have stepped up and taken leadership roles and ownership in the team, which is nice to see. We have several kids staying after and coming up on their own to get in extra work. If this continues we will have a season to remember.”
