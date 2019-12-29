CLUTE — Using the 3-point shot, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs advanced to the finals of the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic after getting by Terry 45-42 in a wild finish Saturday morning at the Brazoswood Performance Gym.
With the Lady Rangers climbing within a 43-42 deficit after Erinesha Grant rattled off four straight points, Terry was in a position to make a play on a go-ahead bucket with 65 seconds remaining.
But the Lady Bucs came up with a lucky play as Grant looked to jump a passing lane with 30 seconds on the clock. With the Lady Bucs moving the ball around, Grant collided with freshman Raegan Blank which was ruled a foul on Grant as they retained the ball.
Christina Twig Bolton sank a couple of free throws with eight seconds left to pretty much ice the game.
Twenty-seven of Brazoswood’s total points were beyond the arc as the Lady Rangers failed to make a 3-pointer in the contest.
Going into the final period, Brazoswood led 35-28 with Bolton finding Blank under the bucket with a slick bounce pass and a 3-point play. Blank hit the free throw as well and a 10 point advantage, 38-28.
*The Lady Bucs lost in the championship game to the Alvin Lady Yellowjackets 45-38. Story will be up in Monday's edition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.