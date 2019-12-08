North winds, gray clouds and low tides are pictures of Texas Decembers.
December can be just as productive as its autumn predecessors. It all hinges on the weather.
I can remember a few Decembers when birds still worked along the east end of East Matagorda Bay.
By mid- to late December, most of the white shrimp crop have left the bays, and speckled trout adapt their diet to finfish. That’s when slow-sinking mullet imitation plugs like MirrOlure Soft Dines and Corkies go to work.
Locales receiving the most tidal flow often hold the majority of schools — that means reefs and mud flats adjacent to the Intracoastal in East Bay. Brown Cedar Flats, Chinquapin Reefs, Bird Island, Half-Moon Reef and the Log are all proven winter spots holding healthy specks.
Drifting is also an option, especially with the height of the low-tide winter solstice occurring in December. East Bay is often 2 to 3 feet below normal in December, depending on how hard the north wind blows.
Raymond Shoals, Boiler Bayou, Pipeline Reef and Cleveland Reef hold good fish during the winter; and, when tides are extremely low, shoreline redfish move off the flats to these reefs in the middle of the bay.
When the wind really blows, never discount the Colorado River. Low tides in West Bay drain the delta at the mouth of the Diversion Channel and funnel all fish to the deep channel. We use our trolling motors and work down the banks in bass fishing mode.
A couple of Decembers ago we caught easy limits in about 15 casts with snow on the ground. Best baits are Down South Lures, Bass Assassins and lately I have become found of the MirrOlure Lil’ John.
I like to use 1/4-ounce jig heads, but Capt. Tommy Alexander prefers 3/8-ounce jigs to gingerly work the muddy bottom.
Nighttime is even better under lighted piers, as fish seek the warm solace of the deep river.
Tandem-rigged beetles and small DOA Shrimp are great baits. So are the smaller MirrOlures MirrOdines.
Now for Christmas gifts: I always get requests for a few ideas for hunters and fishers this time of year.
Matagorda have some of the best oysters in Texas. A gallon of Buddy Treybig’s Matagorda Bay oysters would be a great appetizer for all those Christmas parties you will be attending this month. Raw, fried or sautéed in lemon-butter and garlic are popular ways to consume.
How about a gift certificate for a guided fishing charter or hunt? Maybe a Waterloo Rod or Browning shotgun from Johnny’s Sport Shop in Eagle Lake?
It might sound corny, but the best gift is taking the time to toss the smartphone aside and just listen and communicate with people. Look people in the eye, shake their hand and give them a hello.
Be kind to others on the water and on the roadways.
It is a blessing to be able to live our outdoor lifestyle.
Thank the Good Lord for it.
Merry C hristmas.
