Brazoswood, Columbia, Brazosport and Sweeny all made the playoffs, making 2019 a good year for volleyball in southern Brazoria County. Their players showed a great deal of leadership, heart and good overall play that had each team represented on The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County volleyball first team.
Brazoswood’s Grace Nicholas and Madison Varga; Brazosport’s Treanna Johnson; Columbia’s Alexis Presley; Sweeny’s Asha Strauther; and Danbury’s Madyson Bennett all represented their teams with their accomplishments this season.
For the seniors on the first team — Nicholas, Varga and Bennett — their seasons were especially memorable.
GRACE NICHOLAS
Nicholas was an offensive threat for the Lady Buccaneers all season. As an outside hitter, she displayed good instincts to get points for her team, striking 216 kills. She was also able to serve when called upon with 50 aces.
Her accomplishments on the court were great, but the way her team came together made her senior year even more special.
“I really liked how all the girls jelled together really well and worked together to try and go far in the playoffs,” Nicholas said. “I probably would have liked to practice more if I could do anything over, but honestly I don’t think there’s anything I’d redo in my four years.”
MADISON VARGA
Varga was a setter who embodied the term of the position to a “T.” She set her teammates up all season, leading the Lady Bucs with 570 assists. Getting the ball in the best positions for her teammates to strike allowed for her to set up bonds that will last longer than a volleyball season.
“I got a lot of new friendships with the other seniors, we got a lot closer,” Vargas said. “I improved a lot in setting this year, and overall as a team we all learned how to bond and move forward.”
Madyson BENNETT
Though the Lady Panthers didn’t make the playoffs, Bennett was an instrumental piece of her team’s season. Helping the team produce as much as she could, her experience helped her first-time head coach Patty Bowles keep Danbury afloat during the season for a playoff chance.
Her improvements on and off the court were essential to Danbury’s success and she’s proud of each one.
“Definitely stepping up as a leader and being the leader of the team that led practices and did drills,” Bennett said. “I improved on my swings and blocking and my timing throughout the season.”
Though it might not have been the dream season, she knows she wouldn’t change a thing about any of it.
“I wouldn’t change anything, really,” she said. “I’ll just cherish the moments I had with my team. It’s a time I’ll never be able to get back.”
