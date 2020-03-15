Rounding out The Facts All-Southern Brazoria County selections were the first and second teams along with the honorable mentions for the girls basketball season.
Selected for the first team were Brazoswood’s Nataly Segler; Angleton’s Dezaree Walker; Brazosport’s Mikaya Burton; Sweeny’s Asha Strauther; and Danbury’s Carson Harris.
For Segler it turned out to be her best season on the court, becoming the leading scorer for the Lady Bucs with 11 points a game along with 4.7 rebounds and made 87 treys during the season.
“I really enjoyed playing my final season with my teammates and just accomplishing what we did on the court this past season,” Segler said. “I felt obligated to step up and just do more for the team. There was that pressure to perform more this season, I felt it on my shoulders, but coach Watson inspired me to do better on the court. He just wanted me to be the one to score those points and with his help I was able to do that.”
Becoming a more aggressive player on the court, Segler didn’t mind mixing it up down low.
“I was hesitant to drive the ball or get hit before this season, but I just pushed myself in the offseason to work harder and get used to that contact a bit more,” she said.
Even during the season, she changed positions after their point guard’s injury.
“It was tough losing Twig, but we had to adjust a lot,” Segler said. “It was tough at times for me playing against those taller girls, but it was also a challenge and one that I got used to.”
Segler will head off to the University of Texas-San Antonio to attend college, hoping to transfer to the University of Texas. She will miss the game.
“For sure, and after this season I’ve been thinking about what to do with my time because I spent so much time on the court,” she said. “Just by going to practices six times a week, it is going to be a big change for me.”
Angleton’s Walker also played her final season in high school as a junior, graduating early.
The point guard averaged eight points a contest along with four rebounds, 3.8 assists, two steals and shooting 37 percent from the field along with 67 percent from the free throw line in just 20 games. A knee injury had her miss time during the season.
Walker is looking for an opportunity to play at the next level.
Brazosport’s Burton, a four-year varsity player with the Lady Ships, averaged 10.74 points a game with 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals. She was in the playoffs every season while in high school.
Sweeny’s Strauther continued her improvement on the court as a sophomore. She averaged 13.6 points a game with two assists. During District 24-4A play, she raised her scoring average to 17.3 points.
Injuries hurt Strauther’s time on the court, but she returned from each injury with a fury.
Another four-year player was Harris for the Danbury Lady Panthers.
In her final season on the court, Harris’ duties changed from leading scorer to a more all-around type of player.
“I felt a bit down on myself this season mostly because I was the leader, but didn’t score as much as I did last year,” Harris said. “But I still stayed up, because even though I wasn’t scoring as much, my teammates were and that was important to me.”
As the best ball-handler, it became her job to make sure they got past half court.
“I did more different things on the court than I had done in the past,” she said. “So it was different for me, but it was a learning experience.”
Harris averaged five points a game, but was depended on more by her team because of what else she brought to the court.
“This was my final season, and I thought I still learned some different things about the game,” Harris said.
She will head to Texas State to study education with the intention of becoming a teacher and possibly a coach.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.