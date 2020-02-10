Magnificent adventures into our outdoor world continue to amaze me. Nature’s creatures along with their lifestyles are available for all to observe. Spending time on a sunny day or a moonlit night, easing along the water’s edge or strolling through our great forest, one can observe astonishing events. Many times through the years, my pen has recorded amazing achievements by those other than humans that make their home on Mother Earth. The following are just a few that I have observed.
Those sunny days of wade fishing along the crystal clear waters of Laguna Madre was an education. Watching giant bronze and aqua blue tinted tails with a huge black beauty mark of redfish waving in the salt air made me wonder why. It’s a simple answer, food. With a nose shaped like an atomic submarine and sharp grinding teeth, he’s rooting in the sand digging out shrimp, crabs, and other shelled creatures for his daily meal.
Just as interesting, occasionally in the white sand a black spot about the size of a dishpan would appear. That raised two more questions. Turns out, it’s our two eyes on one side friend. Old man flounder has covered himself with sand waiting for some little critter to come along that he can seize with such an upward force that at times propels him out of the water. I have no idea why white sand suddenly turns black from his action.
Birds, when observed closely, do some things that stretch the imagination and defy logic. Close by Lazy Lane leading to our house is a tall oak tree that has a dead limb reaching far above its leaves into the sky. I call it my bird observatory. Many species of our feathered friends use it as a resting place. Most like the European Starling, Eastern Blue Bird, Black-bellied Whistling Duck and many others come because they can see for great distances and skedaddle to avoid danger.
Others that are called birds of prey like the Red-tailed Hawk, Osprey, and the largest and most beautiful of all the American Bald Eagle, use it as a perch to search for a meal. Whittie, my eagle friend, with his brilliant white plumage, huge razor shaped claws and telescopic eyesight is a marvel to watch. Sometimes, he sits for long periods of time scanning far out into the surrounding area.
Suddenly, he takes off like a dive bomber into the woods nearby, grabbing a careless squirrel or on other occasions into the open grassland scooping up a frightened rabbit. Somehow, those powerful long wings propel him and dinner for his chick into the sky and he flies back across the Brazos River to his nest; a task that seems rather simple to him, but impossible to me.
Years ago, when we started working on our vision for developing our little country place, it was decided that we needed an elevated pad for our house and driveway to avoid flooding from the river. Not only did the plan keep us dry from Harvey but the wishbone lake that was created was a haven for other creatures. Nature’s water birds gather around Lazy Lake sometime in huge numbers. Some like the Cattle Egret come to get a simple drink of water.
The giant Blue Heron stands like a frozen statue along the water’s edge waiting for a fish to swim along unlatching their long neck and sword beak, like a flash of light, to capture a meal while the Great Egret takes a stroll along the shore line accomplishing the same task. All of these and many other wonders of the outside world have a different story to tell for those of us who like the smell of fresh air in our lungs. Capturing images on my simple little Cannon camera, as I walk through the woods and motor along the water’s edge through the years, has become a gratifying hobby that I would encourage others to acquire.
It’s only fitting that I finish with a cute story about one of my favorite creatures, the Belted Kingfisher. We have a gazebo that sits on Lazy Lake. On most warm and sunny days, my little friend uses the outside corner as his personal perch. He is a pretty little bird with a long beak, gray head and wings with white, gray, and red stripes around his body. His food gathering is confined to a unique style. Sitting still on his launching pad, he makes repeated head first dives into the water, most of the time without success.
On other occasions, he takes flight and hovers for several seconds, followed by a dive bomber descent into the water. I can never tell if he is having any luck, but he keeps returning month after month which tells me he likes the results.
I’m sure of one thing, the world is 71 percent water and 100 percent amazing creatures. So, here’s some advice to all you young folks from an old gray headed man that’s been around the block a few times. “Take a stroll outside, it will keep you feeling young as it does me.”
