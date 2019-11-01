FREEPORT — A tense five-set affair on Tuesday between the Brazoport Lady Ships and Columbia Lady Necks in District 24-4A went the Ships’ way 25-22, 25-14, 25-27, 22-25, 15-9 to force a volleyball seeding match between the teams.
Brazosport (5-3) entered the match a game behind Columbia (5-3) and will play for second and third place at 5 p.m. today at Brazoswood’s Performance Gym.
The match went into a fifth set with intense fanbases cheering the teams on. After a timeout with Brazosport leading 10-6 the squads seemed to refocus on the match. Aja Gore continued what was a big match for her with a block for a 13-7 lead for the Lady Ships. With the match in sight, Jerrilee Shadden came up with a kill to set up match point. But Columbia scored twice, one being a kill from Alexis Presley 14-9.
Gore closed the match out with her ninth kill of the match.
“I think we got caught up in some of the extras at times,” Brazosport coach Vonica Ducre said. “It took us out of our game and our focus. They’re a great ball club that is never going to quit so we have to work on staying focused.”
Columbia fought hard to force the fifth set after falling behind 2-0 early. It started in the third set after Kate Kondra came up with a big block for the Lady Necks to tie the set at 15-all. There was a rally that lasted seven volleys with Claire Kondra getting two blocks during the back and forth that tied the set at 22-22. The Lady Ships then had match point at 24-23, but a serve into the net kept Columbia alive. Gore came up with a big hit to keep Brazsoport alive and tie the match at 25, but Columbia took the last two points with Alexis Presley coming up with a kill to keep them in it.
In the fourth set, it was another tight one, despite Brazosport jumping out to a 16-9 lead. Claire Kondra started the come back for the Lady Necks with back to back kills. It was Kendall McNett’s consecutive aces that brought Columbia within three points of the Lady Ships, 18-15. Kirsten Bragg was big late coming up with a couple of big shots including the set clincher to tie the match at 2-2.
“Losing the first two sets was a wake-up call,” Columbia coach Katy Wagner said. “We’re a better team than we showed out there.”
The first set represented the closeness of the match with an ace from Columbia’s Myriah Wessells tying the set at 21-21. But thanks to three blocks in the set from Gore, the Lady Ships regained the lead and it was Gore who ended with a kill down the middle to take a 1-0 lead.
In the second set, Brazosport jumped out to a 16-4 lead with Gore getting a couple of kills and a block as Columbia got within 19-12 which was the closest margin.
