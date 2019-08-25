Northern Brazoria County high school football teams Alvin, Manvel and Alvin Shadow Creek are set to roll into the 2019 season.
The Alvin ISD programs could be going in different directions toward the end of the season, but all three have an opportunity to get to that second season.
ALVIN
With four different head coaches in the past seven seasons, the Yellowjackets could have found someone to stabilize the program in Tim Teykl.
Teykl spent 26 seasons as head coach of the Terry Rangers and then moved onto the Houston Cougars before returning to the high school ranks to take over Alvin.
The veteran head coach acquires a 13-season playoff drought. The Yellowjackets’ last appearance was in 2005 but only got in after Galveston Ball had to forfeit all of its games after the regular season had ended. That pushed Alvin into service with two days to prepare.
The Yellowjackets’ last playoff victory was in 1996, when they defeated Pasadena Rayburn 30-18.
Eight staraters return for a squad that went 0-10 last season, 0-6 in District 24-6A.
Defensive lineman Andrew Solis (6-foot-2, 265 pounds), wide receiver Sam Bell (6-4, 220) and offensive lineman Andrew Gormly (6-3, 290) will lead the way for Alvin this season. Both sides of the lines should be salty for the Yellowjackets.
But Alvin will need a lot more in a tough District 24-6A. Keeping up with the likes of Clear Springs, Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Dickinson and Clear Lake has been a formidable challenge for Alvin.
Alvin is predicted to finish last in the district standings according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
MANVEL
Opens the season ranked No. 6 in Class 5A Division II as the Mavericks enter Ken Hall’s second season.
With six returning starters the Mavericks will be a tough team to beat in D-II. Six foot Jalen Paxton (6-0, 180), who has several Division I college offers, is the only offensive returning starter for the Mavericks. But he is a good one. Quarterback Tucker Yarbrough (6-2, 210) takes over under center and saw some action last season, throwing for 301 yards with five scores and no interceptions. Donavan Eglin takes over the running duties after rushing for 174 yards last season.
De’Undre Potts (5-10, 305) returns as the top defensive lineman after accumulating 25 tackles last season. He also has several offers from Division I teams. Vinson Brown (6-1, 180) is high-motor player in the secondary.
The Mavericks’ only challenge in District 11-5A D-II will be the Buffaloes from Fort Bend Marshall. That will be the district opener for the Mavericks on Sept. 20.
ALVIN SHADOW CREEK
In its inaugural season last year the Sharks took it all the way to the Class 5A D-I championship game, where they fell to Highland Park 27-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Sharks had their first graduating class but are returning 14 starters. One of those is Texas Football Magazine Super Team defensive back, Xavion Alford (6-0, 185 ), who had 58 tackles with six interceptions last season.
Eight of those starters are on defense as second team Super Teamer Alec Bryant at 6-3, 240 returns with his 70 tackles with 25 tackles for loss along with Top 300 linebacker Jeremiah Harris (6-0, 195), who had and 90 tackles with 16 sacks.
Junior quarterback Kyron Drones (6-1, 195) takes over at quarterback as there is no lack of talent at Shadow Creek.
District 24-5A will be a tough road for every member of that district, including the Sharks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.