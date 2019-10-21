Brazosport Christian alum and Lake Jackson native Nathan Alexander went on to play baseball at the University of Texas-San Antonio before being drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Since then he’s been in the minor leagues as a relief pitcher, blazing his own path to become a Major League baseball player, but he said it hasn’t been an easy one.
“Nobody really talks about the minors in college so I didn’t really know much about anything,” Alexander said. “It was hard in the beginning, but I’ve gotten used to it.”
Alexander played in Low A ball this past season after first being drafted into the rookie class.
As a relief pitcher, he appeared in 12 games in his rookie ball season with an 0-2 record and 2.45 ERA. He only gave up 19 hits, no home runs and had 22 strikeouts.
After that, he worked in the off-season as a waiter, construction worker or taking on any job he could find to sustain himself until it was time to leave for spring training in late February.
Unfortunately for him, he strained his shoulder and was out the rest of training.
“It definitely was hard not playing, but I had to get healthy so I could be ready for the season,” Alexander said.
Because the injury wasn’t too bad, he was still able to play in Low A ball with the Clinton, Iowa Lumberkings. There he amassed a 4-3 record with a 3.25 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 games. There he found out just how difficult the minors can be compared to college and rookie ball.
“College is harder than rookie ball. You could be playing against some 15 to 16-year-olds, so it’s easier as a pitcher,” Alexander said. “Low A is harder than college because you have to worry about batters 1-9.
“You wouldn’t believe the type of stats they keep on us,” he said. “They’re detailed down to how many inches your glove is from your face on specific pitches you’ll throw.”
Since the season is over, Alexander has been in Lake Jackson and Florida, doing what he can to sustain himself and improve for the next season, when he hopes he can get called up to another level in the minors.” “I don’t care how long it takes, as long as I make it,” Alexander said. “I have to focus on how I can make it to the bigs, what I can improve on and learn to have everything.
