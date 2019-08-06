WILDCAT
COACHES Jason Brittain Head coach Stephen Dorr Offensive Coord.; quarterbacks Brian Lostracco Running backs; Video Coord. Clayton Stewart Receivers; Asst. Equipment Coord. Roberto Espinosa Co-Offensive Line Coach; Asst. Recruiting Coord. Derek Stubblefield Co-Offensive Line Coach; Equipment Coord. Nick Campbell Tight ends; JV head coach and offensive Coord. Chris Gistorb Co-Defensive Coord.; Defensive Ends Zach Gideon Defensive Tackles; Academic Coord. Gilbert Gardner Co-Defensive Coord.; Asst. Head Coach; linebackers Selwyn Dews Safeties; Football Operations Matthew Gonzalez Cornerbacks; Recruiting Coordinator
ANGLETON
T he co nsistency of the Angleton football program extends beyond its 11-year run of playoff appearances. It is rooted in the consistent presence of the coaches who have helped guide those teams.
“Consistency is big on this coaching staff because everybody is on the same page,” said second-year head coach Jason Brittain, who has been on the Wildcat staff since 2011. “There is no confusion as to what we are doing, so it is great as a coaching staff but also great for our players because they know what to do and what to expect and how to respond. We have those great relationships because we’ve been coaching together for so long.”
Starting his second training camp as head coach Monday, Brittain and the Wildcats were putting about 170 total players for the entire program — varsity, junior varsity and freshmen — through their paces with less than a month to prepare for the opener.
“We’ve been pretty consistent with numbers as well, and I think we are up one or two players on the JV from what we had last year, and we are about the same from what we had on the varsity last year,” Brittain said. “It really has been consistent for the past couple of years.”
Returning seven total starters from last season the Wildcats will spend the next few weeks making final decisions on who will fill those open positions. That process started as soon as last year ended in a tough, 28-21 loss to Hutto in the area round.
“We do have some positions where there will be some good competition for them during camp,” Brittain said. “All we want are the best players on the field. That doesn’t mean just because you started last year, you will start this year; it will be whoever is better. Players develop in different times, and every year we will have a surprise player which is intriguing to us. We are anxious to see who that surprise player will be this year, because we have one every year.”
The Class 5A Wildcats have been suiting up 40 to 45 varsity players the past few seasons. It has worked for them because many of the backups and even third-stringers get to see a lot of action during the season.
“We had quite a few graduate last year and lost quite a few on both sides of the ball,” Brittain said. “But we feel like we’ve had backups who got some good experience last year and are going to step into those roles now. We also had some good JV players last year who are now stepping into some of those roles as well.”
Angleton will practice from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily at the practice fields next to the high school.
“We had a great summer, and we like to start back on square one with teaching fundamentals, but our players know that,” he said. “So we should be able to pick up where we left off from the spring and through the summer. So we are expecting these first couple of days to be sharp and crisp in full speed. Plus we are going to try to get them in the best possible game shape that they can be in.”
Angleton High School doesn’t start classes until Aug. 19, so the first couple of weeks the players will be getting a lot of work in both on and off the field.
“For us it will be about insertion of the offense, defense and special team schemes,” Brittain said. “So we put a lot on them for the first couple of weeks because we want to make sure everything is in before that first game. They are going to be loaded up physically, but they will be hit hard mentally as well. There will be lots of meetings, so they will need to focus so that we can get better during the season and peak at the right time.”
Angleton’s first scrimmage will be a road trip to Crosby on Aug. 16, followed by a second scrimmage against Columbia. The Wildcats open the season Aug. 30 at home against Kingwood Park.
