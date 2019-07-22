A few weeks ago, I wrote a few words about my two boys, Chuck, Larry and me having some very unusual and pleasurable battles with our two-spotted friends/redfish. Because of limited space, there was an issue that was not included. It’s had me sitting on a grass burr patch in my right hip pocket ever since.
Courtesy and respect for others on our waterways is just as big a problem as our highways, and that needs some attention.
The boater’s safety manual — that’s the law — states that when traveling canals, creeks, rivers and small cuts, you are required to pass others at a speed that does not endanger their safety.
I’m ready. My little boat has a 50 horse Evinrude sitting on her stern that could create speeds fast enough to blow the hat off your head and take some of your hair with it.
There are two reasons why we choose to travel at a moderate pace. Obviously, it’s safer, but more importantly for us, we don’t want to miss what mother nature has to show us along the way. On this occasion, we had plans to do some hooking in one of many long cuts along the Intercostal that winds out into the outback.
It’s about a 30 minute run at cruising speed, during which time two hot rod boaters went blowing by going somewhere in a hurry and probably didn’t even notice a coyote running the bank looking for a meal. Entering the cut, we shut down to idle speed so our eyes could marvel at little creatures that live along the way. The tide was going out because exposed oysters on the reefs were spitting out excess water and locking up their home until it returns.
Suddenly, a school of small prey fish erupts as several dark shadows make a pass through them and shortly a tiny little marsh bird posed for my Canon camera adding a new face to my collection. After about half a mile, we arrived at a unique area about 100-by-100 square feet that has produced picture-taking stringers on several occasions.
The main channel is crossed by a smaller one, which leads to a small bay on each side that creates a whirlpool of activity on moving tides. We settled in and after a while noticed a boat with three men doing some plugging off to our right in that shallow bay.
Suddenly, the calm of a beautiful day was interrupted by a huge roar from a black monster pushing a mu d and rooster tail 20 feet high behind a rather large boat. He was coming towards us at flank speed. We were sure he would shut it down because there were only three choices, a hard left over a shell reef, a hard right over a sandbar, or run over us.
Well, that sandbar has a new channel through it because part of its bottom was deposited next to it.
I was ready, along with a wall of saltwater as he went blowing by. He went on upstream, throwing a clouded mix skyward while crossing several shallow areas and finally coming to an abrupt halt after about a mile of twisting and turning.
Needless to say, he washed out our chance of success at this spot, but out of curiosity, we sat and watched for a while to see if he would move. He didn’t, and the boys made the comment, “We knew better than to go any further because the tide was too low. Did he get stuck and learn a lesson?”
“I don’t know,” I replied.
We made a casual retreat to another location sometime after lunch. This place was a two-angler spot about the size of a small bedroom. On this day, I had a ringside seat for three hours watching my two boys try to outwit the scaly, muscle-men of the shallows. It is the most difficult place we have ever fished to bring eight-pound rod benders to stringer.
The hole is deep, with straight-down, shell reef sides that booger red lights a shuck for as soon as he feels the hook. On this occasion, the big boys were all home, and they were not about to let two red necks win all the battles.
Picture this, I’m watching two really good anglers and I have trained for more than 50 years in my boat. One of them is hooked up talking to Mr. Red, trying his best to persuade him not to run into a shell reef, while the other is putting a new rig on his line and muttering something about he cut of my line.
Well, at the end of the day, there was some disagreement as to who caught the biggest and largest number, as well as the one that got slickered the most. Observing this memory book day, as The Old Man of the Sea, I can truly say that my two boys did a good job cleaning the fish and boat.
On the other hand, inspection of my rods and reels the next day was another story. Two reels didn’t have enough line left for a good cast and one was void of a rig. They left all my swivels, leader material, along with most of my hooks and weights, to rust in saltwater.
This left me with the idea that there are some really smart fish or my boys need some more training. I’m probably never going to get grown men to stop blowing it out along our waterways, but I can replenish my fishing tackle so we can continue easing along and catch more fish than those wild men.
