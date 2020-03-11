In h is second season at Howard Payne University, Rylee McGee has settled in behind the plate with the Yellow Jackets baseball team.
Still early in the season, McGee is hitting .313 in 11 games, including 10 starts.
“On the whole season I have two passed balls and thrown out three runners, so I am at about 40 percent throwing runners out,” McGee said.
In 32 at-bats, the junior former Brazosport Exporter has 10 hits with nine RBIs, four runs and a .395 on base percentage. Behind the plate, he is fielding at .950 with 52 putouts out of 60 opportunities, five assists and three errors.
Playing in the American Southwest Conference, the Division III Yellow Jackets are 4-5 in conference play and 7-11 overall.
“I thought we started off well but here lately we are kind of a bit of a slump right now,” McGee said.
McGee spent his freshman year at Huston-Tillotson University, where he played baseball.
“Coming in from high school it was quite fast on the field,” he said. “I saw consistent pitchers who were throwing 91 mph fastballs, but it made me develop a lot quicker than anyone on the team. I played a lot, but baseball-wise it just wasn’t the right fit for me. The biggest difference was the coaching. When I was there, it seemed like they didn’t care much for the baseball guys. We’d practice for 40 minutes and then they’d send us home.”
Now practicing up to four hours a day, McGee is a lot happier with his new team and his progress on the field. In addition to a learning curve, he also had to overcome arm trouble he experienced his freshman season.
“I went through this arm struggle where I could barely lift my right arm, and I really don’t know what happened for me to feel like that,” McGee said. “So I ended up just allowing my legs to do most of the work by throwing my hips first and let everything follow. At the plate I had to get used to hitting more off-speed like curveballs, changeups and sliders because I wasn’t seeing many fastballs. So the speed of the game and the competitiveness at this level was unreal in the beginning.”
As a sophomore, McGee started 16 of 22 games behind the plate, earning 15 hits with 12 RBIs along with a double, two triples and a home run.
This summer he is hoping to continue to get better at the game by going to Nebraska.
“As of right now I am not sure where I am going, but I was thinking about going to Omaha and spend the whole summer there just playing ball,” he said. “Some coaches have reached out to me because they have a big league there called the Cornbelt League.”
A major in engineering, McGee is still trying to see if he wants to continue playing after graduating from Howard Payne.
“Me and some of my summer coaches, we are still trying to figure that out and what to do,” McGee said. “If they can get me a workout somewhere with anyone, then I will go that route. But if that doesn’t work out, then I will have my engineering degree where I can move back home and work at a chemical plant somewhere.”
McGee and his Yellow Jacket teammates will be back on the field March 20-21 for a three-game conference set against the University of The Ozarks at home.
