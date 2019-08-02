Former NFL players headline the field for today’s Celebrity Golf Tournament benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. at The Wilderness golf course, 501 Highway 332 W. in Lake Jackson. A shotgun start will send the field off at 8 a.m.
Proceeds from the tournament will support of an organization that takes care of hundreds of Brazoria County students through the Boys and Girls Club’s afterschool programs in Alvin, Angleton, Brazosport and Sweeny.
Known celebrities who will take part include Michael Hicks (Dallas Cowboys), Fred Weary (Houston Texans), LeMarcus Newman (San Francisco 49ers), Harold Bailey (Houston Oilers), Greg Hill (Kansas City Chiefs), Stan Pitre (Kansas City Chiefs), Kerry Henderson (New York Jets), Michael Holmes (San Francisco 49ers) and Riley Odom (Denver Broncos).
Golfers who’d like to participate can register today for $150 per individual and $600 for a foursome. Trophies will be awarded for first through third place and rounds of golf will also be given to the winners. There will also be a raffle after the event.
The Boys & Girls Club has been in Brazoria County since 1972 and helps students between 5 and 18 years old. Donations can also be made at www.bgcbrazoria.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.