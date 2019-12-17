SWIMMING
The Brazoswood swim teams encountered tough competition Saturday at the Dawson Reindeer Classic at the Recreation Center & Natatorium in Pearland, as third-place finishes were the best the Lady Bucs and Buccaneers could muster.
For the Lady Bucs, Sarah Gambrel was third in the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 10.94 seconds.
Placing fourth for the Brazoswood girls were Summer Sanders, 50 free, 26.18; Kathryn Gambrel, 100 breaststroke, 1:14.85; 200 individual medley relay, Summer Sanders, Kathryn Gambrel, Minnie Tran, Sarah Gambrel, 1:58.77; and the 200 free relay, Kathryn Gambrel, Sarah Gambrel, Summer Sanders, Minnie Tran, 1:47.11. In fifth place was Kathryn Gambrel, 200 free, 2:11.25; and in sixth, Minnie Tran, 200 IM, 2:23.98. Placing seventh were Minnie Tran, 100 free, 57.57; and Summer Sanders, 100 backstroke, 1:06.99. Rounding out the Brazoswood scoring were, in 14th, Emily Agan, 200 IM, 2:36.95; 15th, Sarah Gambrel, 100 butterfly, 1:13.65; and 16th, 400 free relay, Victoria Medrano, Raina Cline, Arami Sulin, Emily Agan, 5:38.61.
For the Brazoswood boys, coming in third were Myles de Valcourt, 200 free, 1:51.86; and the 400 free relay, Matthew Traynor, Anas Chouai, Mason Kesler, Myles de Valcourt, 3:34.07.
Next-highest for the Bucs were fifth place, 200 IM medley relay, Anthony Sury, Myles de Valcourt, Mason Kesler, Matthew Traynor, 1:48.21; seventh, Myles de Valcourt, 100 butterfly, 58.08; and eighth, Matthew Traynor, 50 free, 23.92. Placing ninth were Ben Latta, 200 free, 1:59.14; Anthony Sury, 100 backstroke, 1:02.05; and the 400 free relay, Riley Kuhlman, Trey Ponzi, Cole Potter, Ben Latta, 3:48.59. In 11th were Riley Kuhlman, 100 backstroke, 1:03.31; and Anas Chouai, 100 breaststroke, 1:10.26. Placing 12th was the 200 free relay of Anas Chouai, Ben Latta, Anthony Sury and Noah Cobb, 1:42.65. Taking 13th was Cole Potter, 100 breaststroke, 1:11.34. Rounding out the Bucs’ scoring in 16th were Ben Latta, 100 butterfly, 1:02.49, Riley Kuhlman, 200 IM, 2:17, Mason Kesler, 200 IM, 2:16.27, 200 IM medley relay, Riley Kuhlman, Cole Potter, Saylor Sherrodd, Noah Cobb, 1:56.49; and the 200 free relay, Saylor Sherrodd, Adin Williams, Aidan Sauceda, Sydney De La Huerta, 1:46.70.
In diving for the Bucs, Josh Robinson was third with 334.50 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palacios too much for Lady ’Necks
The Columbia Lady ’Necks ran into a buzz saw Friday in Palacios, with the Lady Sharks coming out ahead, 66-41. Palacios had big periods in the second and third, outscoring Columbia a combined 43-17.
Junior Kirsten Bragg led Columbia with 14 points; Jada Rhoades scored 11; Keikei Lewis pulled down six rebounds; Jamoryai Butler had five rebounds.
Columbia will host Needville today before taking a break until next year.
Lady Bucs fall to Bulldogs: The Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity lost 44-27 to La Porte on Friday.
Lynette Salinas scored 15 points to lead Brazoswood, while Sydney Stanford and Lizzie Harpham topped the team in rebounds.
Brazoswood freshmen get win on road: The Brazoswood Lady Buc freshmen beat La Porte, 23-11, on Friday.
E’Maya Jackson and Paola Santiago De Jesus each scored five points to lead the team. Paris DeLeon also worked hard on both ends of the court.
Lady ’Neck JV gets close victory: The Columbia Lady Neck junior varsity nudged Palacios on Friday, 20-19.
In a defensive battle, the Lady ’Necks scored 10 points in the second period, the most for either team in any quarter. Columbia scored two points in the first period and three in the fourth.
Marisol Betancourt and Faith Ward led the Columbia scorers with four points each. Katelin Arnold led in rebounds with six and Savannah Ward had five; Betancourt led in assists with three and steals with five.
